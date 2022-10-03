Streaming issues? Report here
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala

3 October 2022 8:23 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Other People's Money
Xolile Tshabalala

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.

  • Xolile Tshabalala starred in several South African TV shows over the course of two decades

  • She features in popular soapies like Generations and Muvhungo

  • Tshabalala says she developed good money habits from a young age while attending boarding school

304845594-666199431795275-8852652390609924483-nwebp

Xolile Tshabalala is a South African actor, noted for her roles in several popular television shows including 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls, Secrets & Scandals, Blood & Water and Housekeepers.

Her career on the small screen started in 2002, on the popular South African soapie, Generations in which she played the role of 'Julia Motene' from 2002 to 2005.

She then took a break from acting, and enrolled at the New York Film Academy where she spent 5 years.

Tshabalala returned to South Africa in 2010 and has been a regular face on South African TV ever since.

She's since starred in several popular locally produced shows like Muvhungo, Soul City and Rise.

Speaking to The Money Show host, Motheo Khoaripe, Tshabalala says her relationship with money started from an early age while at boarding school.

She says her first paycheck of R2 000 from an acting gig went straight to her mother, but she also managed to buy something she always wanted, a fashionable futon bed.

My mom was a single mother, and I was at boarding school and she would send me money. She would say to me "if you finish it during the course of the month, you're in trouble".

Xolile Tshabalala, South African actor

I would say to my friends, even in America, 'I can stretch a dollar, more than any one else can in this world'.

Xolile Tshabalala, South African actor

I was paid as a professional actor...and I was only in matric. I saved a lot of money, and i bought myself my first futon bed.

Xolile Tshabalala, South African actor

My mom always said "your first paycheck must be given home". and I was like aaaaah!

Xolile Tshabalala, South African actor

Listen to the audio for more.




