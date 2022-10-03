'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala
-
Xolile Tshabalala starred in several South African TV shows over the course of two decades
-
She features in popular soapies like Generations and Muvhungo
-
Tshabalala says she developed good money habits from a young age while attending boarding school
Xolile Tshabalala is a South African actor, noted for her roles in several popular television shows including 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls, Secrets & Scandals, Blood & Water and Housekeepers.
Her career on the small screen started in 2002, on the popular South African soapie, Generations in which she played the role of 'Julia Motene' from 2002 to 2005.
She then took a break from acting, and enrolled at the New York Film Academy where she spent 5 years.
Tshabalala returned to South Africa in 2010 and has been a regular face on South African TV ever since.
She's since starred in several popular locally produced shows like Muvhungo, Soul City and Rise.
Speaking to The Money Show host, Motheo Khoaripe, Tshabalala says her relationship with money started from an early age while at boarding school.
She says her first paycheck of R2 000 from an acting gig went straight to her mother, but she also managed to buy something she always wanted, a fashionable futon bed.
My mom was a single mother, and I was at boarding school and she would send me money. She would say to me "if you finish it during the course of the month, you're in trouble".Xolile Tshabalala, South African actor
I would say to my friends, even in America, 'I can stretch a dollar, more than any one else can in this world'.Xolile Tshabalala, South African actor
I was paid as a professional actor...and I was only in matric. I saved a lot of money, and i bought myself my first futon bed.Xolile Tshabalala, South African actor
My mom always said "your first paycheck must be given home". and I was like aaaaah!Xolile Tshabalala, South African actor
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Other People's Money
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'
Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.Read More
'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe
Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances
Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.Read More
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.Read More
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.Read More
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.Read More