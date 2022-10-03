Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer





Clarence Ford spoke to songwriter and performer David Kramer about his life.

From imitating rock 'n roll musicians as a child to one of South Africa's most recognised songwriters and performers, the David Kramer story continues to inspire.

Kramer's story begins in Worcester in 1951. Even in his early years, his talents were there for all to see.

As a little boy I was imitating these songs and my grandfather bought me a little ukelele and I was oulik and I liked the attention and that is where it started for me. David Kramer - songwriter/playwright/musician

Even though his home language was English and he first resisted speaking Afrikaans because it was the "language of the oppressor", he changed his mind when he saw a group of farm labourers playing the guitar and performing songs in this very language.

I started to realise it's not the white man's language... the more you scratch you discover it's the language of the oppressed... and I discovered that through folk songs. David Kramer - songwriter/playwright/musician

Kramer says while luck has certainly played a part in his life, people don't see the amount of work that goes into doing what he does and making him a cultural icon.

They see the success but then behind the musicals, there's 18 months of slog that has gone into that.... taking risks and putting yourself out there. David Kramer - songwriter/playwright/musician

Kramer still misses his friend and collaborator Taliep Petersen, who was murdered in 2006.

The two started collaborating in 1986, and put on what was probably one of their most notable musicals, District Six.

We joined forces but as the years went on...it became like Bernie Taupin and Elton John. I would write the lyrics and he would write the music... I haven't found anyone else who can collaborate with me in that way. He had a wonderful sense of melody and a wonderful ear for harmony. David Kramer - songwriter/playwright/musician

While the collaboration is no longer there, Kramer continues the work they started so long ago, teaching young artists the tricks of the trade.