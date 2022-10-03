Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
- Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside and reunited with her biological parents 17 years later.
- The award-winning documentary Girl, Taken features interviews with Zephany herself and other members of her biological family and the family who raised her.
- It is screening at the Labia in Cape Town and the Bioscope in Johannesburg until the middle of October.
Currently streaming on Paramount Plus in Europe and now Girl, Taken - the documentary which tells the gripping story of stolen baby Zephany Nurse - is showing at cinemas in South Africa.
Nurse's story gripped the country and the world when she was taken as a newborn from her mother's hospital bedside almost 25 years ago.
Nurse, who grew up as Miche Solomon, was reunited with her biological parents 17 years after the kidnapping.
In June, the documentary, directed by Francois Verster and Simon Wood, premiered at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival and went on to win Best South African Documentary at the Durban International Film Festival in August.
You can watch the edge-of-your-seat documentary the Labia in Cape Town and the Bioscope in Johannesburg until the middle of October.
The film is also scheduled for broadcast on M-Net in early 2023.
RELATED: Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
More from Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer
After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.Read More
Have you seen this former Tableview resident wanted on historical rape charge?
Clinton McMaster, who lived in Tableview, is wanted on charges of indecent assault and rape which occurred during the early 90's.Read More
Serial 'puppy beggar' facing jail for animal cruelty and assault
The animal welfare group, SPCA, says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them.Read More
Cape Town companies team up for quality eye care community day
Vision View Optometrist and Vision Box ZA have teamed up to put together a community day offering quality eye care.Read More
Biti: SA must look at the real problem for Zimbabweans being in country
Lester Kiewit spoke with Tendai Biti about the impact of the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) ending.Read More
WC's Maynier draws line in sand over extortion at school construction site
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier says he won't allow extortionists to hinder the construction of schools in the province.Read More
'A humble' beautiful spirit': Hero gives life to save three struggling swimmers
Lester Kiewit spoke to Craig Lambinon of the NSRI about Reza Yon and how he rescued three people from drowning at the cost of his own.Read More
André de Ruyter should be worried about car bugging - Security Analyst
Criminal syndicates could be behind the bugging of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's vehicle, one analyst suggests.Read More
More from Entertainment
Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer
After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.Read More
SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'
The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series.Read More
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist
For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality.Read More
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'
A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.Read More
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer
Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few.Read More
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind'
Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another.Read More
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings
Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen.Read More
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.Read More