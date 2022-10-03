SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle
-
SA has a low gross fixed investment ratio of just 14% of GDP
-
Investment spending in South Africa is mostly directed at maintenance rather than expansion of productive capacity
-
Absa CIB senior economist, Peter Worthington believes massive capital expenditure is needed to lift South Africa’s growth prospects
South Africa’s fixed investment ratio has seen a dramatic decline since the early 2000's.
According to an article in Business Tech, investment spending in South Africa is currently mostly directed at maintenance rather than expansion of productive capacity.
One cause of the overall investment slump is the sharp fall in public spending on infrastructure.
South Africa has quite a low investment rate by international standards, at 14% of GDP.
We've been through a very difficult period with Covid, and our investment performance really did take a sharp knock during the pandemic.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa
We're open for business, but we don't necessarily have the right operating environment to attract a lot of fixed investment.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa
There are a bunch of things we still need to do in order to make the environment right for business to start a hefty capex programme.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/flynt/flynt1603/flynt160300024/54427862-piggy-bank-with-umbrella-concept-for-finance-insurance-protection-safe-investment-or-banking.jpg
More from Business
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
"We must welcome investors"- Gwede Mantashe addresses Africa Oil Week conference
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa.Read More
Energy crisis forces SA to reconsider taking out international financial loans
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day.Read More
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.Read More
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.Read More
What you should know before buying your first car
Buying your first car can be a strenuous decision to make, especially without guidance from someone who has experience.Read More
[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience
The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley.Read More