Drakensberg Boys’ Choir aids two young boys overcome life obstacles through song
Pippa Hudson spoke to Carte Blanche producer, Liz Fish, on the story that aired on Sunday night.
Fish, a television producer and documentary filmmaker, spoke about how two talented boys from very different backgrounds found safety and healing at the school.
Ethan from Mitchells Plain - a community plagued by high levels of violence - had to overcome great financial difficulty in order to secure his tenure at the school. While, Michael, who’s considered more privileged than his mate shared his journey in overcoming merciless bullying at his former school.
The relationship between the duo has seen the boys thrive is their respective lives.
Michael’s mom, Megan, said her little boy’s smile gleams from his lips to his eyes while, Ethan’s family has noticed their child grow and mature considerably ever since he started attending the prestigious school.
Really everybody has rallied behind this wonderful child and [Ethan] shines, he’s just such a very wise, very mature and clearly very talented.Liz Fish, Carte Blanche producer
I think that was what was very special is that we assume privileged kids are privileged and it was really not the case in [Michael's] situation he was really merely miserable…Liz Fish, Carte Blanche producer
I just think as a school that friendship will be on going for both of them.Liz Fish, Carte Blanche producer
Watch Ethan sing his heart out below.
It is said music is the universal language - we meet two boys from very different backgrounds who found friendship and strength in each other at the iconic @DBChoir. Join #CarteBlanche this Sunday 7pm on @MNet channel 101. #Drakensberg @clairemawisa pic.twitter.com/Uy8d81juBw— Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) October 1, 2022
Listen to the full audio above.
