Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: How to Make Healthy Eating Choices
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kelly Scholtz
Today at 08:10
Samurai Sword Murder with author Nicole Engelbrecht (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Influencer Ernest St Clair (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ernest Saint Clair
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Tyrone Marinus (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tyrone Marinus
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How mafia attempted to take over construction operations for Manenberg school

4 October 2022 6:39 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
SAPS
Western Cape Education Department WCED
Manenberg
Cape Town extortion
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier
Mafia tactics
Manenberg School of Skills

Standover tactics used by the mafia to control business operations are becoming a rising concern in the country.

Mike Wills speaks to Western Cape MEC of Education, David Maynier, about mafia standover tactics to attempt to dictate the construction operations of a new school in Manenberg.

During mafia standover tactics, the mafia attempt to dictate who businesses can employ, where they get their goods, and a fee that is commonly known as a protection fee to ensure businesses operate without outside interference.

This is particularly true for the construction industry, with the number of incidents on the rise in the Western Cape.

One such instance is the construction of the Manenberg School of Skills in Cape Town.

The R84 million school is expected to take two years to construct and will function as a combination of general education and vocational education.

One week into construction, mafia members demanded a meeting with the contractors, where they were allegedly threatened and the members allegedly tried extorting the company.

If successful, the mafia members would have cost the construction of the school a further R1.2 million, says Maynier.

However, Maynier said, he had opened a case with police and there is an ongoing investigation.

Though this may be a risk to onsite contractors and sub-contractors, Maynier said the case is an attempt to send out a strong message to the mafia saying they refuse to tolerate these standover tactics.

We have laid the complaint. We'll have to see how the police investigation progresses... What we have done is we've sent a pretty strong message to anybody that might be contemplating a similar meeting in the near future.

David Maynier, education MEC - Western Cape

Scroll up for the full interview.




