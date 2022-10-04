How mafia attempted to take over construction operations for Manenberg school





Mike Wills speaks to Western Cape MEC of Education, David Maynier, about mafia standover tactics to attempt to dictate the construction operations of a new school in Manenberg.

During mafia standover tactics, the mafia attempt to dictate who businesses can employ, where they get their goods, and a fee that is commonly known as a protection fee to ensure businesses operate without outside interference.

This is particularly true for the construction industry, with the number of incidents on the rise in the Western Cape.

One such instance is the construction of the Manenberg School of Skills in Cape Town.

The R84 million school is expected to take two years to construct and will function as a combination of general education and vocational education.

One week into construction, mafia members demanded a meeting with the contractors, where they were allegedly threatened and the members allegedly tried extorting the company.

If successful, the mafia members would have cost the construction of the school a further R1.2 million, says Maynier.

However, Maynier said, he had opened a case with police and there is an ongoing investigation.

Though this may be a risk to onsite contractors and sub-contractors, Maynier said the case is an attempt to send out a strong message to the mafia saying they refuse to tolerate these standover tactics.

We have laid the complaint. We'll have to see how the police investigation progresses... What we have done is we've sent a pretty strong message to anybody that might be contemplating a similar meeting in the near future. David Maynier, education MEC - Western Cape

Scroll up for the full interview.