World

NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance

3 October 2022 4:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sweden
Finland
War in Ukraine
Clarence Ford

Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance.

Clarence Ford interviews Peter Ross of BBC World Service.

NATO members Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Montenegro, and Slovakia have declared support for Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed his country’s “application for accelerated accession to NATO” on Friday.

“We firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership,” a statement on Polish President Andrzej Dudathe’s website reads.

ukraine-natopng

RELATED: 'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'

This follows NATO member Turkey lifting its veto over Sweden and Finland’s bids to join the alliance.

A Swedish delegation will visit Turkey this week for further talks on the matter.

Turkey says in Finland and Sweden… there’s an armed group that has been at war for Kurdish self-rule in Turkey…

Peter Ross, BBC World Service

Ford interviewed Ross – scroll up to listen (skip to 6:08)




Share this:
