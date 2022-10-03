Energy crisis forces SA to reconsider taking out international financial loans
-
South Africa's economy is in dire straits due to various factors including the impact of the global pandemic
-
The energy crisis and climate change has exacerbated the economic situation
-
SA is now forced to take out loans from international financial institutions to fund new energy projects
The impact of loadshedding on the South African economy doesn't make for good reading.
Economists and energy analysts alike, paint a bleak picture about the state of the economy, the impact caused by loadshedding and the long-term plan to save Eskom.
Where is the money going to come from, that's needed to save Eskom?
That had really been policy for 25 years, to largely avoid, certainly the government itself borrowing from the likes of the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
They are really large sums, but in the context of government debt as a whole they're actually very tiny.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
In an article penned by Hilary Joffe, in the Business Day, she writes that the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with South Africa's energy crisis has since resulted in government reversing its 25-year-old decision not to borrow from International Financial Institutions, raising a $4.3bn loan from the IMF.
Joffe says South Africa shifted its stance out of necessity, but also to take advantage of international lenders’ appetite for lending to it , first on Covid-19, then on climate and energy.
On our side, what really tipped was firstly Covid, and now I think the climate finance imperative.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/daniilantiq/daniilantiq1412/daniilantiq141200158/34347209-bank-building-3d-images.jpg
More from Business
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.Read More
"We must welcome investors"- Gwede Mantashe addresses Africa Oil Week conference
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa.Read More
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.Read More
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.Read More
What you should know before buying your first car
Buying your first car can be a strenuous decision to make, especially without guidance from someone who has experience.Read More
[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience
The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley.Read More