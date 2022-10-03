New drug shows 27% reduction in cognitive decline of Alzheimer’s patients





Mike Wills interviewed Professor Felix Potocnik on the prospects of the new experimental drug as a possible treatment of Alzheimer’s.

FILE: nerve-cells-neurons-nervous-system brain. Picture: Pixabay.

The trial, conducted by drug manufacturers Eisai and Biogen, saw a 27% difference in the cognitive decline of Alzheimer’s patients as early as six months.

But the trail's results were quite varied and scientists are still waiting for a global understanding on the efficacy of the drug, said the psychiatry professor.

We find the results quite varied, so some do well, others don’t do well. Felix Potocnik, Psychiatry Professor

Alzheimer’s is a neuro-inflammatory condition and a variant of dementia.

The study oversaw 1,800 participants with mild or early-stage cognitive impairment. The drug reduced the toxin amyloid, a protein that forms plaque between neurons and disrupts cell function in an Alzheimer's patient's brain.

The key issue is that they remove one of the toxins that affects Alzheimer’s in the brain. Felix Potocnik, Psychiatry Professor

In the earlier stages of Alzheimers, one can improve if not maintain the progression of the disease.

However, once the disease is at an advanced level, it is difficult to undo the damage that it has caused the affected individual.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s include one’s inability to drive as well as before, difficulty in taking medication on time, and a noticeable decline in communication. The condition is more common in individuals over the age of 65.