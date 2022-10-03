"We must welcome investors"- Gwede Mantashe addresses Africa Oil Week conference
-
Minister Gwede Mantashe addressed delegates at the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town on Monday
-
He stressed the importance of investments in Africa
-
Mantashe highlighted the importance of Africa's transition from high-carbon to low-carbon energy sources
Mineral resources and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe addressed delegates at the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town on Monday.
He touched on various issues, including the importance of investment in the African continent.
He also highlighted the continent’s vast mineral riches, which he said should be to the benefit of the continent, and not only to its investors.
He said some of his more familiar lines around you can't just switch coal off, you can't just switch fossil fuels off.Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa
A lot of talk around companies reducing their own carbon footprint.Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa
There is a need to accelerate renewable investments. I think there is a role for gas to play as a transition fuel.Andrew Lane, energy resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa
