Local refineries to resume local production of jet fuel to avoid shortages

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: How to Make Healthy Eating Choices
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kelly Scholtz
Today at 08:10
Samurai Sword Murder with author Nicole Engelbrecht (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Influencer Ernest St Clair (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ernest Saint Clair
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Tyrone Marinus (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tyrone Marinus
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Moving away from coal would create 10 ghost towns in SA, argues Mantashe Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe argued that putting a stop to South Africa’s coal reliance would render 10 towns in Mpumalanga obso... 7 October 2022 7:27 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves. 7 October 2022 2:34 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis' Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 October 2022 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Transnet strike's impact on economy potentially worse than COVID - ports expert Lester spoke with Andre Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans. 7 October 2022 9:03 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks? Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza. 7 October 2022 3:29 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar' In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent. 7 October 2022 3:23 PM
Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent. 7 October 2022 1:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 10:01 AM
UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive foot... 3 October 2022 2:02 PM
View all Sport
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 4:48 PM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks... 5 October 2022 3:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin Russia and NATO have not yet directly clashed amid the invasion of Ukraine. How long will the "peace" last? 6 October 2022 12:56 PM
Giddy up: Colombian senator saddles up for work 'Barbs Wire' correspondent Barbara Friedman chats about the latest trending stories. 4 October 2022 11:59 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
View all Africa
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Local refineries to resume local production of jet fuel to avoid shortages

4 October 2022 7:42 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cape Town International Airport
Jet fuel
shortage
suppliers

Africa Melane is joined by Mark Maclean, the regional general manager at Cape Town International Airport, to give an update on the jet fuel situation.

- Supplies of jet fuel arrived will arrive at Cape Town Airport on Tuesday.

- This comes after a recent delay in fuel from suppliers.

- Local refineries now plan to resume production on jet fuel to avoid future shortages.

A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com
A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com

_

A vessel carrying jet fuel destined for Cape Town International Airport finally docked on Monday, which means flights at the airport will hopefully run on schedule soon.

Airport authorities have had to scramble for jet fuel over the past few days, to avoid an all-out operational crisis.

Fuel stocks has been desperately low, after a delay with the delivery of fuel supply to the airport.

The Airports Company South Africa said it had been careful to conserve its emergency reserves until the new consignment of jet fuel arrived.

Africa Melane is joined by Mark Maclean, the regional general manager at Cape Town International Airport.

The fuel has to pass all the quality tests and that was done yesterday. Then there's a settling time of the jet fuel in holding tanks, which will be delivered to the airport tonight.

Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Jet fuel stock levels have been rationed at the airport to avoid a total stock out.

But every airline has a different contract with their own fuel suppliers and each supplier has various quantities of stock.

In some cases, some airlines could not secure enough jet fuel from their fuel suppliers.

One of these was United Airlines, which was forced to cancel a flight from Newark to Cape Town on Monday.

The other airlines have not been affected but have had to fly via other airports to uplift additional fuel before they travel to other destinations.

Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Some flights were delayed because between the captain and the fuel suppliers, there was some time to secure the right quantities of jet fuel. But those delays were limited and most flights were on schedule.

Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Maclean said there was very little the airport could do to prevent this situation from happening, as they are dependent on suppliers to bring jet fuel to the airport.

We're engaging with the fuel suppliers, noting the vulnerabilities we have around imports to find alternative sources of jets. In the event that this risk returns. We are also increasing our storage capacity at the airport by November to hold more buffer stock.

Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Local refineries are starting to resume the local production of jet fuel and that will mean less dependency on imported product. That is the biggest improvement we hope to see that will reduce our risk in future.

Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airports regional general manager

Scroll up for the interview.




4 October 2022 7:42 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cape Town International Airport
Jet fuel
shortage
suppliers

More from Business

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million

7 October 2022 3:28 PM

After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 1:52 PM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Port of Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

Transnet strike's impact on economy potentially worse than COVID - ports expert

7 October 2022 9:03 AM

Lester spoke with Andre Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wavemovies/123rf

Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 10:39 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council

6 October 2022 9:18 PM

Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

6 October 2022 6:17 PM

The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams

6 October 2022 11:28 AM

Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

Giving back to small businesses

6 October 2022 7:28 AM

One Percent Accounting is aiming to help 50 small businesses get started after a challenging two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shipping containers transformed into hair salons line the business district of Cape Town's townships. With hair styles like iTwist, mistress and cheesekop; township hair styles are trending. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/Eyewitness News

R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships

5 October 2022 9:21 PM

The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

Local Politics Opinion Business

[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million

Business Lifestyle

Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker

Local

EWN Highlights

UNHCR alarmed by killing of 2 Somali refugees in EC

7 October 2022 8:23 PM

Collapse of DA-led Joburg coalition - a lesson for the party, says Zille

7 October 2022 7:52 PM

Polls close in troubled Lesotho after parliamentary vote

7 October 2022 7:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA