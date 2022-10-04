Local refineries to resume local production of jet fuel to avoid shortages
- Supplies of jet fuel arrived will arrive at Cape Town Airport on Tuesday.
- This comes after a recent delay in fuel from suppliers.
- Local refineries now plan to resume production on jet fuel to avoid future shortages.
A vessel carrying jet fuel destined for Cape Town International Airport finally docked on Monday, which means flights at the airport will hopefully run on schedule soon.
Airport authorities have had to scramble for jet fuel over the past few days, to avoid an all-out operational crisis.
Fuel stocks has been desperately low, after a delay with the delivery of fuel supply to the airport.
The Airports Company South Africa said it had been careful to conserve its emergency reserves until the new consignment of jet fuel arrived.
Africa Melane is joined by Mark Maclean, the regional general manager at Cape Town International Airport.
The fuel has to pass all the quality tests and that was done yesterday. Then there's a settling time of the jet fuel in holding tanks, which will be delivered to the airport tonight.Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager
Jet fuel stock levels have been rationed at the airport to avoid a total stock out.
But every airline has a different contract with their own fuel suppliers and each supplier has various quantities of stock.
In some cases, some airlines could not secure enough jet fuel from their fuel suppliers.
One of these was United Airlines, which was forced to cancel a flight from Newark to Cape Town on Monday.
The other airlines have not been affected but have had to fly via other airports to uplift additional fuel before they travel to other destinations.Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager
Some flights were delayed because between the captain and the fuel suppliers, there was some time to secure the right quantities of jet fuel. But those delays were limited and most flights were on schedule.Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager
Maclean said there was very little the airport could do to prevent this situation from happening, as they are dependent on suppliers to bring jet fuel to the airport.
We're engaging with the fuel suppliers, noting the vulnerabilities we have around imports to find alternative sources of jets. In the event that this risk returns. We are also increasing our storage capacity at the airport by November to hold more buffer stock.Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager
Local refineries are starting to resume the local production of jet fuel and that will mean less dependency on imported product. That is the biggest improvement we hope to see that will reduce our risk in future.Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airports regional general manager
Source : Facebook
