South African tourism sector showing positive recovery post-COVID
Africa Melane spoke to managing director (Middle East and Africa) at Sojern Digital Travel Marketing, Stewart Smith, about their latest data on traveller intent.
-
Tourism has seen significant increases following the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
There have been improvements in domestic and international tourism in South Africa.
The tourism and hospitality sectors took great strain during the pandemic but according to Smith there have been positive trends with travel recovery in South Africa.
He said that they are seeing a high rate of international travellers booking months in advance to travel to South Africa.
If we look at some of the international markets, they are already exceeding 2019 performance, which is great to see.Stewart Smith, managing director (Middle East and Africa) at Sojern Digital Travel Marketing
He said the South African Department of Tourism has shown that forward bookings for August to October have increased by 287%.
In addition to the rise in international travel, there has also been an increase in domestic tourism, with around 45% of flights booked in September being South African domestic travellers.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : South African tourism sector showing positive recovery post-COVID
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124810056_many-travel-suitcases-featuring-flag-of-south-africa-on-roller-conveyer-tourism-related-conceptual-3.html?vti=llszuzs9n3lgvwj6l2-1-132
