Proactive and reactive approach needed to tackle kidnappings: expert





- Kidnappings being driven by drug and crime syndicates.

- SA needs a proactive approach from policing to the criminal justice system.

- Kidnappings syndicates are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Kidnapping and extortion incidents have become a daily reality for residents in Cape Town, creating a climate of fear and anxiety within the local business community.

Last week, a Ukrainian woman was forcefully taken from her car in Blackheath, the latest in a spate of recent kidnappings targeting local business people.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

With concerns that authorities are failing to crack down on kidnapping syndicates, a new intergovernmental task force has been established.

Police are investigating 32 kidnappings in the Western Cape between May and September this year, however, many go unreported.

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime said that South Africa had seen a sharp rise in kidnappings since 2016.

International law enforcement expert, Lobo Das Neves, who trained at the FBI, speaks to Lester Kiewit about how agencies around the world are responding to spikes in kidnappings.

The one thing these countries have in common is what we call the 'narco-state' culture. These are drug driven syndicates that control certain areas where they have a strong foothold to exercise criminal acts. These are not just geographical areas, but also within government and law enforcement. Lobo Das Neves, international law enforcement expert

Where there is a perceived failure by law enforcement to tackle crime and criminality is rampant, kidnappings for ransom will escalate.

While the media tries to make sense of the kidnapping phenomenon, it's become a difficult conversation to have from a policing level, as it could undermine strategies to combat the crime.

Insurance companies are very sensitive about what information they give out and the media needs to follow that example, otherwise there'll be a huge escalation with these hijackings and kidnappings. Lobo Das Neves, international law enforcement expert

Cracking down on kidnapping syndicates requires a proactive approach and a reactive approach, to ensure perpetrators are successfully brought to book.

Very often, law enforcement stops at the conviction point, which is not good enough. Before sentencing, law enforcement should provide the court with enough evidence in aggravation of sentence to give the court the basis to punish those perpetrators far more than in the past. Without the police giving that evidence, criminals are not punished as hard they should be. Lobo Das Neves, international law enforcement expert

There are are different policing approaches in Nigeria, Colombia and Mexico, where there is a high prevalence of ransom kidnappings.

In Nigeria, foreign companies have private contractors to supply security for expat employees who are at risk.

In South America, specially trained police units investigate kidnappings from the time the person is abducted to their release.

In general, the government has information sessions with people that are high risk kidnapping targets and give them information on how to avert being kidnapped. Lobo Das Neves, international law enforcement expert

Das Neves said ransom kidnappings are usually meticulously planned, with detailed knowledge on the target at hand.

They'll make use of intelligence or engage an employee of the victim. They'll surveil the victim, monitor their routes, have a safe house and look at escape routes. They'll get ghost phones, blocking devices and ensure they have all the equipment ready. Lobo Das Neves, international law enforcement expert

