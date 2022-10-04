Lower petrol price to bring some relief to battling motorists
JOHANNESBURG - There will be more relief at the petrol pumps at midnight, with prices set to drop for the third month on a row.
95 octane will go down by R1.02 and 89 cents a litre for 93.
But diesel increases by 10 cents and 15 cents for the different grades.
Illuminating paraffin goes down by 82 cents.
South Africans have been hit by a perfect storm of high fuel prices, rising interest rates and climbing inflation.
With the war in Ukraine breaking out in February, oil prices shot up, sending fuel prices skyrocketing.
But Mineral Resources and Energy spokesperson Robert Maake said that there had been a price correction over the past few months.
"The price of petrol will decrease for a third consecutive month from around R26 per litre in July to around R22 per litre in October," Maake said.
However, the strong dollar against the rand continues to hamper the overall picture.
There has been a strengthening of the greenback after the US Federal Reserve adopted an aggressive approach, hiking its rate.
Most central banks around the world then followed.
But for now, economists agree that lower petrol prices will deal a major blow to rising inflation, albeit that diesel is set to rise slightly.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lower petrol price to bring some relief to battling motorists
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
More from Business
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
Transnet strike's impact on economy potentially worse than COVID - ports expert
Lester spoke with Andre Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.Read More
Giving back to small businesses
One Percent Accounting is aiming to help 50 small businesses get started after a challenging two years.Read More
R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships
The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.Read More
More from Local
Moving away from coal would create 10 ghost towns in SA, argues Mantashe
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe argued that putting a stop to South Africa’s coal reliance would render 10 towns in Mpumalanga obsolete.Read More
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning
The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
Teen accused of magistrate murder withdraws bail bid, smiles on way to dock
Hartzenberg briefly smiled at his parents, Deon and Tania, as he made his way from the court’s holding cells into the dock.Read More
A touch up for the 'world's prettiest' tidal pools in CPT ahead of the summer
From Monday, repairs will get under way at several tidal pools along the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
Suspect in fatal shooting of LEAP officer warned 'there is no hiding place'
Whoever committed this atrocity does not deserve to freely walk in our streets, said Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.Read More
WCED: Wesley Neumann was denying children the right to education
The dismissal of the Heathfield High School principal has resulted in many people speaking out in support of him.Read More
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November
The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.Read More
Is South Africa safe for tourists?
Tourists can bring significant economic benefit but with South Africa’s high crime rate, many are worried they may be at risk.Read More