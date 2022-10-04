



Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The new tobacco Bill is expected to make major changes for smoking and smokers in South Africa.

Cabinet gave the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill the green light for submission to Parliament in September.

Office spaces, restaurants, clubs, and other public outlets have smoking designated areas for smokers.

I think it is long overdue as the bill has been in the works for quite some time since 2018. Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council

She said that non-smokers continued to bear the brunt of suffering from tobacco-related diseases after inhaling the wandering smoke of a cigarette.

Egbe added that the aim was to stop and protect children from smoking e-cigarettes at a young age.

A lot of things are happening in the space where there is no regulation for e-cigarette and many of our young people are being targeted and if we are serious about protecting the lives of our people, this is the way to do it. Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council

The current bill will remove designated smoking areas so that more people can be protected. Non-smokers around the world die from tobacco-related diseases and we know a lot of people are exposed to second-hand smoke from the adult tobacco survey. Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council

This article first appeared on 702 : Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers