Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
The new tobacco Bill is expected to make major changes for smoking and smokers in South Africa.
Cabinet gave the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill the green light for submission to Parliament in September.
Office spaces, restaurants, clubs, and other public outlets have smoking designated areas for smokers.
I think it is long overdue as the bill has been in the works for quite some time since 2018.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council
She said that non-smokers continued to bear the brunt of suffering from tobacco-related diseases after inhaling the wandering smoke of a cigarette.
Egbe added that the aim was to stop and protect children from smoking e-cigarettes at a young age.
A lot of things are happening in the space where there is no regulation for e-cigarette and many of our young people are being targeted and if we are serious about protecting the lives of our people, this is the way to do it.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council
The current bill will remove designated smoking areas so that more people can be protected. Non-smokers around the world die from tobacco-related diseases and we know a lot of people are exposed to second-hand smoke from the adult tobacco survey.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Up in smoke: What the tobacco Bill means for smokers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116464767_close-up-shot-of-cigarette-butts-in-glass-ashtray.html
More from Local
Moving away from coal would create 10 ghost towns in SA, argues Mantashe
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe argued that putting a stop to South Africa’s coal reliance would render 10 towns in Mpumalanga obsolete.Read More
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning
The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
Teen accused of magistrate murder withdraws bail bid, smiles on way to dock
Hartzenberg briefly smiled at his parents, Deon and Tania, as he made his way from the court’s holding cells into the dock.Read More
A touch up for the 'world's prettiest' tidal pools in CPT ahead of the summer
From Monday, repairs will get under way at several tidal pools along the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
Suspect in fatal shooting of LEAP officer warned 'there is no hiding place'
Whoever committed this atrocity does not deserve to freely walk in our streets, said Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.Read More
WCED: Wesley Neumann was denying children the right to education
The dismissal of the Heathfield High School principal has resulted in many people speaking out in support of him.Read More
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November
The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.Read More
Is South Africa safe for tourists?
Tourists can bring significant economic benefit but with South Africa’s high crime rate, many are worried they may be at risk.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks?
Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza.Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar'
In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent.Read More
Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio
Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Solve a Rubik's Cube, solve the impossible - Cubing Hub
Rubik’s Cubes were a staple toy for many people around the world, with kids and adults desperately trying to solve the puzzle.Read More
'Load shedding is just an opportunity to braai!' - Braai Witness News
Live from his suburban backyard, Braai Witness News is reporting clear skies in Cape Town's northern suburbs - weather that is perfect for a braai.Read More
They're back! Get your picnic baskets ready for the Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
While the full programme is yet to be released, two of the three listed concerts, Calum Scott and Gregory Porter, are sold out.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 self-caring ways to spend your weekend
Take this weekend to seek out what you need, whether it’s live entertainment, a good laugh, or some self-care, Cape Town has got you covered.Read More