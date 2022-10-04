Cape-Xit: The battle for an independent Western Cape





The calls for the Western Cape to break away from the rest of the country have reared its head again as the DA-led provincial government forges ahead with its plan for the devolution of police powers.

While the proposal for national government to decentralise the critical service of policing is a legitimate demand, the idea of an independent Cape remains hugely contested.

Driving the devolution idea is the 'Western Cape Devolution Working Group’, a lobby group of political parties and civic organisations.

Some of them have a distinctly Afrikaner identity, which has led critics to believe the group is inherently racist.

Among them is the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG), an organisation that has for years championed the call for Western Cape secession.

In conversation with Lester Kiewit, the CIAG's Phil Craig said their initial focus is to secure the devolution of policing and to resolve the legislative issues around the constitutional right for provincial premiers to call referendums.

He said secession was not on the agenda.

However, he remains a fervent advocate of secession and believes devolution is a step in the right direction.

At the heart of the focus group is devolution that moves "beyond discussion".

The majority of the Western Cape voters have never voted for the national government since 1994 and there's no political accountability. We have a terrible government that's incompetent, corrupt and that cannot provide basic services. The people of the Western Cape need to be able to hold their government accountable and vote it out if it can't perform. Phil Craig, Cape Independence Advocacy Group

Craig believes people should have self determination and exercise the right to be governed in the best way possible.

We're asking for a democratic referendum where everyone in the Western Cape gets to vote on whether they want to remain a part of South Africa or if they prefer to be from an independent province. It's a moral position that's completely defensible. Phil Craig, Cape Independence Advocacy Group

What's the alternative? That the people of the Western Cape must in perpetuity have the views of the rest of South Africa forced upon them? That's clearly unjust. Phil Craig, Cape Independence Advocacy Group

CIAG and its supporters aim to bring about a referendum that will see the province breakaway from the state.

If the citizens of the Western Cape express the desire for independence, Craig believes there should be negotiations between the national and provincial government in which the terms of secession must be agreed.

In that process, there must be wider discussion on the demarcation of borders as part of the secession process.

There is an ideological line between one part of the country and other parts, which you can see from voting patterns. The final border will have to be democratically decided in accordance with the will of the people living there. If we can bring out a map and see who votes DA and who votes ANC, we can see where the borders are likely to end up. Phil Craig, Cape Independence Advocacy Group

But Lorenzo Davids, the CEO of the Development Impact Fund, described the concept of an independent province as bizarre.

He gave a blistering criticism of the working group as a "conservative, right wing, independent leaning people".

How is it possible that a devolution working group consists only of thinkers who are either from the DA and the rest of the group, including the ACDP, are secessionist types of people. There are no moderate or left leaning voices in this group. This is a scam of note. Lorenzo Davids, the CEO of the Development Impact Fund

Davids said while he's made it clear he supports Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis's stance on devolution, he cannot understand why this working group is populated by secessionists.

In his view, this grouping was using a visible policy platform to advance ideas against the government.

How is it in 2022 that we can assemble a group under the DA that opposes democracy? You can hate the party that governs the country but you can go to the polls and vote them out of power. But now, because you don't get your way, you want to leave the class and go play outside on your own. That doesn't happen in a democracy. Lorenzo Davids, the CEO of the Development Impact Fund

But there are huge political and legal obstacles on the road to secession, with some experts arguing there is no legal standing.

For constitutional law expert, Pierre De Vos, secession is virtually impossible without a coup or uprising that dismantles the Constitution.

De Vos disputed Craig's claims that citizens have the right to self determination, calling it "a lie'.

There's a provision that says its possible for the legislature to recognise some kind of self-determination for a group that shares a common culture and language and it all has to happen within the existing borders of the country. Secession has never been recognised in international law. Self-determination in international law was born in the time of decolonisation, as a recognition that countries colonised by western powers have a right to govern themselves. Pierre De Vos, constitutional law expert

Can advocates of secession draw a parallel from the example of Oranje in the Free State?

De Vos said there's often a misconception about the separatist nature of the Afrikaaner town.

While the town was built to preserve the political, economic and social aspirations of white Afrikaaners, Oranje is by no means an independent state.

People went there and created a community of like-minded people. They essentially privatised the town by buying all the property there. There's no legal basis for it in the Constitution. If you tried to buy a house there and you were refused because you're not white, the court would invalidate that and force them to sell you a house. Pierre De Vos, constitutional law expert

A referendum is provided for in the Constitution, however the outcome has no legal status and is not legally binding.

In the context of the SA Constitution, it wouldn't make any sense because the members of one province cannot unilaterally overturn the whole constitutional structure. South Africa is one single country and the only way to change this is to amend the Constitution in a radical way. And it shouldn't have any effect because a group of people cannot decide for the whole country how the country should be governed. Pierre De Vos, constitutional law expert

