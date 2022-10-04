Training a machine to think like a human: Pros and cons of AI





© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

The latest buzzword making the rounds in the techspace is artificial intelligence or AI. If you're a sci-fi enthusiast or even just a movie fan, those words probably make you think about The Terminator or West World, but AI, as it exists today, doesn't really operate on that level, but who is to say it won't one day?

To talk about the potential upsides and downsides of AI, Lester Kiewit invited Nazareen Ebrahim, founder of Socially Acceptable, a social tech enterprise committed to the building of a responsible digital citizenry. Nazareen was a recent attendee at the Global AI Summit, which took place in Saudi Arabia in September, bringing together the leaders in AI technology.

What is AI? It's training a machine to think like a human being. [...] It will require a lot of data, of information processing in the mind, like we do in milliseconds, that we don't even think about, which is natural to us. Nazareen Ebrahim, founder of Socially Acceptable

