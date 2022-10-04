Cape Town Stadium is getting a revamp as a new hybrid pitch to be laid down
Lester Kiewit spoke to Cape Town Stadium chief executive officer, Lesley de Reuck, about the stadium's upcoming pitch makeover.
-
The stadium will get new pitch with a combination of natural and artificial grass.
-
This will make the pitch more resilient.
The previous pitch grass is around 12-years-old, according to De Reuck, and with an increase in events post-COVID, it has reached the end of its life span.
The new pitch will be the same as the pitches seen in all the biggest stadiums in the world, with a hybrid combination of artificial and natural grass.
From a cost point of view and for maintaining our name as a global stadium, we have got to do this route.Lesley de Reuck, Cape Town Stadium CEO
De Reuck said that this new pitch takes significantly less damage and will allow a shorter turn around time for events at the stadium.
The hope is that the pitch will be replaced between July and October 2023.
Listen to the audio above for more.
