Cape Town Stadium is getting a revamp as a new hybrid pitch to be laid down





Lester Kiewit spoke to Cape Town Stadium chief executive officer, Lesley de Reuck, about the stadium's upcoming pitch makeover.

The stadium will get new pitch with a combination of natural and artificial grass .

This will make the pitch more resilient.

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

The previous pitch grass is around 12-years-old, according to De Reuck, and with an increase in events post-COVID, it has reached the end of its life span.

The new pitch will be the same as the pitches seen in all the biggest stadiums in the world, with a hybrid combination of artificial and natural grass.

From a cost point of view and for maintaining our name as a global stadium, we have got to do this route. Lesley de Reuck, Cape Town Stadium CEO

De Reuck said that this new pitch takes significantly less damage and will allow a shorter turn around time for events at the stadium.

The hope is that the pitch will be replaced between July and October 2023.

Listen to the audio above for more.