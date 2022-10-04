Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Maties PhD student's water app wins 3rd place at Camp 2030 in New York

4 October 2022 10:37 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
sustainable development
Stellenbosch student
Camp 2030
Maji
Stanley Chindikani Msiska

Stanley Chindikani Msiska, a Stellenbosch PhD candidate in engineering, has placed third place at the Camp 2030 competition in New York.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to lecturer in Engineering at Malawi University of Science and Technology and PhD student in Engineering at Stellenbosch University, Stanley Chindikani Msiska, about his water application, Maji, that won third place at the Camp 2030 competition in New York.

The global competition looks for innovators that provide solutions to sustainable development.

The student's project, aptly titled Maji, which means 'water' in Tumbuka, provides maintenance services information about water quality on water supply services.

Msiska says that he took up the project due to billions not having access to water, and millions who die from water-born diseases.

One of the features of the app works by colour-coded tracking of the status of the water on a map.

We have a window where it displays something like a map and there are different currents there... red current means that the water system is not fine, yellow means the water systems are under maintenance... and if it shows black, for example, it means there's nothing, there's no water... and if there's green it means everything is fine in that particular location.

Stanley Chindikani Msiska, lecturer and PhD student in Engineering - Stellenbosch

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Maties PhD student's water app wins 3rd place at Camp 2030 in New York




4 October 2022 10:37 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
sustainable development
Stellenbosch student
Camp 2030
Maji
Stanley Chindikani Msiska

