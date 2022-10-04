Removal of pedestrian crossing at V&A Waterfront causes a stir

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We can't allow this' - Animal welfare excluded from Lottery funding It simply is not good enough to abandon the animal welfare sector altogether says CoCT's JP Smith. 8 October 2022 6:14 PM
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entran... 8 October 2022 5:50 PM
Seeking Cape Town's Power Heroes: help to save energy and get rewarded The City of Cape Town is looking for 'Power Heroes' - it's issued a tender for companies to recruit members of the public to help... 8 October 2022 4:47 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
View all Politics
Seeking Cape Town's Power Heroes: help to save energy and get rewarded The City of Cape Town is looking for 'Power Heroes' - it's issued a tender for companies to recruit members of the public to help... 8 October 2022 4:47 PM
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai. 8 October 2022 4:02 PM
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
View all Business
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entran... 8 October 2022 5:50 PM
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living do... 8 October 2022 1:12 PM
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong. 8 October 2022 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 10:01 AM
UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive foot... 3 October 2022 2:02 PM
View all Sport
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 4:03 PM
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 4:48 PM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living do... 8 October 2022 1:12 PM
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong. 8 October 2022 12:54 PM
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
View all Africa
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Removal of pedestrian crossing at V&A Waterfront causes a stir

4 October 2022 10:56 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
V&A Waterfront
Young Urbanists South Africa

Lester Kiewit spoke with Roland Potsma, director of Young Urbanists South Africa, about why people are upset about the situation.
The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com
The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com

The management of the V&A Waterfront made an odd decision recently with the removal of the pedestrian crossing that linked Battery Park to the Waterfront proper.

A petition has been filed by pedestrians who regularly make use of the thoroughfare, many of whom are baffled by the decision as the Waterfront is known for being a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Lester Kiewit spoke with Roland Potsma, director of Young Urbanists South Africa, about why people are upset about the situation.

Why wasn't the public consulted? Yes, that's private property. But why wasn't the public consulted? Because the response they would have gotten is that this pedestrian crossing works for everyone, including motorists.

Roland Potsma, Director of Young Urbanists South Africa

Scroll up for full audio.




4 October 2022 10:56 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
V&A Waterfront
Young Urbanists South Africa

More from Local

Lady Rosemead rescued by Animal Welfare Society South Africa https://www.facebook.com/awsphilippi

'We can't allow this' - Animal welfare excluded from Lottery funding

8 October 2022 6:14 PM

It simply is not good enough to abandon the animal welfare sector altogether says CoCT's JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© utopia88/123rf.com

Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder

8 October 2022 5:50 PM

SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entrance this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ choreograph/123rf.com

Seeking Cape Town's Power Heroes: help to save energy and get rewarded

8 October 2022 4:47 PM

The City of Cape Town is looking for 'Power Heroes' - it's issued a tender for companies to recruit members of the public to help save energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© romastudio/123rf.com

Public and personal barriers to healthy eating, but it's possible - expert

8 October 2022 4:09 PM

Sunday marks the beginning of National Nutrition Week and the focus this year is on barriers to healthy eating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars

8 October 2022 4:03 PM

SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Konstantin Kalishko/ 123rf.com

Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world

8 October 2022 4:02 PM

Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A petrol thief sped off from a Cape Town filling station with the fuel nozzle still in his tank. Image credit: Councillor JP Smith on Facebook

Petrol thief speeds off from CT filling station with fuel nozzle still in tank

8 October 2022 2:34 PM

Metro Police and a private security company worked together to apprehend a man who sped off from a Cape Town filling station to avoid paying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The NSRI launched a search operation after reports of a drowning in progress at the Three Anchor Bay slipway on 9 October 2022. Image credit: NSRI

NSRI search ongoing for man who disappeared under the water at Three Anchor Bay

8 October 2022 10:57 AM

The search resumed on Saturday morning for a man who was reported to be in difficulty in the surf on Friday afternoon at the Three Anchor Bay slipway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Blackheath/Kuils River kidnapping posted by Yusuf Abramjee @Abramjee

Ukrainian woman kidnapped in CT last month reunited with her family

8 October 2022 9:57 AM

Thirty-five-year-old Anichka Penev was ambushed and snatched from her car while driving along Ipswich Road in late September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Moving away from coal would create 10 ghost towns in SA, argues Mantashe

7 October 2022 7:27 PM

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe argued that putting a stop to South Africa’s coal reliance would render 10 towns in Mpumalanga obsolete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NSRI search ongoing for man who disappeared under the water at Three Anchor Bay

Local

Petrol thief speeds off from CT filling station with fuel nozzle still in tank

Local

Ukrainian woman kidnapped in CT last month reunited with her family

Local

Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder

8 October 2022 5:50 PM

Manhunt for suspects who shot dead 3, injuring 6 others in Kagiso

8 October 2022 5:42 PM

Ramaphosa leads Letsema campaign in FS, vows to 'clean up municipalities'

8 October 2022 2:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA