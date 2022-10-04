Removal of pedestrian crossing at V&A Waterfront causes a stir





The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com

The management of the V&A Waterfront made an odd decision recently with the removal of the pedestrian crossing that linked Battery Park to the Waterfront proper.

A petition has been filed by pedestrians who regularly make use of the thoroughfare, many of whom are baffled by the decision as the Waterfront is known for being a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Lester Kiewit spoke with Roland Potsma, director of Young Urbanists South Africa, about why people are upset about the situation.

Why wasn't the public consulted? Yes, that's private property. But why wasn't the public consulted? Because the response they would have gotten is that this pedestrian crossing works for everyone, including motorists. Roland Potsma, Director of Young Urbanists South Africa

