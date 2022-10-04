The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: How to Make Healthy Eating Choices
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kelly Scholtz
Today at 08:10
Samurai Sword Murder with author Nicole Engelbrecht (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Influencer Ernest St Clair (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ernest Saint Clair
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Tyrone Marinus (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tyrone Marinus
No Items to show
Latest Local
Moving away from coal would create 10 ghost towns in SA, argues Mantashe Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe argued that putting a stop to South Africa’s coal reliance would render 10 towns in Mpumalanga obso... 7 October 2022 7:27 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves. 7 October 2022 2:34 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis' Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 October 2022 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Transnet strike's impact on economy potentially worse than COVID - ports expert Lester spoke with Andre Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans. 7 October 2022 9:03 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks? Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza. 7 October 2022 3:29 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar' In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent. 7 October 2022 3:23 PM
Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent. 7 October 2022 1:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 10:01 AM
UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive foot... 3 October 2022 2:02 PM
View all Sport
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 4:48 PM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks... 5 October 2022 3:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin Russia and NATO have not yet directly clashed amid the invasion of Ukraine. How long will the "peace" last? 6 October 2022 12:56 PM
Giddy up: Colombian senator saddles up for work 'Barbs Wire' correspondent Barbara Friedman chats about the latest trending stories. 4 October 2022 11:59 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
View all Africa
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
View all Opinion
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action

4 October 2022 10:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Climate change
Heatwave
Floods
Global warming
climate crisis

Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.

JOHANNESBURG- Daily Maverick on Tuesday released a call to action on the climate crisis with a song '20twenties: Eve of Destruction' — a remake of Barry McGuire's 1965 protest song.

The original song was written by 19-year-old PF Sloan and makes reference to the most pressing issues of the time period - the Vietnam war, the threat of a nuclear crisis and the civil rights movement.

The original song was used to draw attention to the horrors happening right in the United States' backyard. The reworking attempts to do the same by highlighting the effects of one of the biggest global crises facing the planet at the moment - the climate emergency.

Come November this year, about 90 heads of state will convene in Egypt for the COP27 climate negotiations.

The music video features the hauntingly beautiful vocals of Capetonian Anneli Kamfer, as she sings amid chilling imagery of the sheer destruction the climate crisis is causing across the planet.

Kamfer channels the same powerful anger and intensity as McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.

From the deadly heatwaves across Europe earlier in 2022, the devastating floods in Durban and hurricanes in the United States, to the current rising temperatures in South Africa, it is evident that we are on the eve of climate destruction, and the song calls on us to act.

As Kamfer sings “there'll be nothing to save when the world is aflame”, the song is clear that the time to act is now if we want to build a future for generations to come.

Watch the full music video below.

Eve of Destruction”, Daily Maverick adapted lyrics

The burning world, it is explodin', Violence flarin', fear & loathin’, You're bad enough to scream, but your throat is chokin', You don't believe in oil, but it’s your car that’s smokin', And even the Jordan river has no water floatin', But you tell me over and over and over again my friend, Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.

Don't you understand, what I'm trying to say? And can't you feel the fears I'm feeling today? When the threshold is crossed, it's the end of the game, There'll be nothing to save when the world is aflame, Take a look around you, girl, it's bound to scare you, boy, And tell me over and over and over again my friend, Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.

Yeah, my blood's so mad, feels like coagulatin', I'm sittin' here, just contemplatin', I can't twist the truth, it knows no regulation, Handful of senators don't pass legislation, And marches alone don't bring the solution, When the human race is so close to dissolution', This whole crazy world is one big confusion, And you tell me over and over and over again my friend, Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.

Think of all the coal that’s blazing your soul Then look at your own town spinning down the hole Ah, you may leave Earth, for four days in space, But when you return, the same old scorching place, The poundin' of the drums, the fright and disgrace, You can bury your dead, but don't leave a trace, Hate your next door neighbor, but don't forget to say your grace And you tell me over and over and over and over again my friend, You don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.

No, no, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.


This article first appeared on EWN : The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action




Picture: Pixabay.com

Moving away from coal would create 10 ghost towns in SA, argues Mantashe

7 October 2022 7:27 PM

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe argued that putting a stop to South Africa's coal reliance would render 10 towns in Mpumalanga obsolete.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning

7 October 2022 2:34 PM

The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 1:52 PM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Murder suspect Cassidy Hartzenberg in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday, 6 October 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Teen accused of magistrate murder withdraws bail bid, smiles on way to dock

7 October 2022 1:47 PM

Hartzenberg briefly smiled at his parents, Deon and Tania, as he made his way from the court's holding cells into the dock.

The Maiden's Cove beach front in Cape Town. Picture: www.nsri.org.za

A touch up for the 'world's prettiest' tidal pools in CPT ahead of the summer

7 October 2022 12:56 PM

From Monday, repairs will get under way at several tidal pools along the Atlantic Seaboard.

LEAP officer Alessandro Heynes. Picture: City of Cape Town

Suspect in fatal shooting of LEAP officer warned 'there is no hiding place'

7 October 2022 11:52 AM

Whoever committed this atrocity does not deserve to freely walk in our streets, said Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.

Image: Wesley Neumann/Facebook

WCED: Wesley Neumann was denying children the right to education

7 October 2022 11:47 AM

The dismissal of the Heathfield High School principal has resulted in many people speaking out in support of him.

Image copyright: wirestock/123rf.com

SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November

7 October 2022 10:58 AM

The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.

Picture: blasbike/123rf.com

Is South Africa safe for tourists?

7 October 2022 10:01 AM

Tourists can bring significant economic benefit but with South Africa's high crime rate, many are worried they may be at risk.

Water in a glass. Picture: Pixabay.

Is Joburg's water crisis a warning for the rest of SA?

7 October 2022 9:58 AM

Lester spoke with Mias van der Walt, MD for Water & Agriculture at Bigen Group.

© peterhermesfurian/123rf.com

Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska

7 October 2022 11:57 AM

Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska.

© niserin/123rf.com

War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin

6 October 2022 12:56 PM

Russia and NATO have not yet directly clashed amid the invasion of Ukraine. How long will the "peace" last?

Alirio Barrera riding through Bogota, Colombia. Photo: Twitter/ @angelma02418315

Giddy up: Colombian senator saddles up for work

4 October 2022 11:59 AM

'Barbs Wire' correspondent Barbara Friedman chats about the latest trending stories.

NATO members support Ukraine's formal bid to join the military alliance

3 October 2022 4:25 PM

Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine's formal application to join the alliance.

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event

3 October 2022 2:46 PM

King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Screengrab from video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiling humanoid robot "Optimus" posted by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley @teslaownersSV

[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience

1 October 2022 4:47 PM

The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley.

Screengrab from viral video of food apparently being delivered by jetpack posted by Daily Loud @DailyLoud

[WATCH] Video of 'flying' food delivery service goes viral - but is it for real?

1 October 2022 2:00 PM

Millions of people have watched the video of a jetpack-powered man delivering take-out to the balcony of a high-rise building in Saudi Arabia.

George Clooney stars in new Nespresso campaign to protect the future of coffee

1 October 2022 8:23 AM

In 'The Empty Cup', starring George Clooney, Nespresso spotlights the risk that climate change poses to coffee farming communities

© budastock/123rf.com

Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow

30 September 2022 3:01 PM

The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine.

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

30 September 2022 2:04 PM

Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.

