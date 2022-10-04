CTIA's jet fuel shortage a concern for travellers - Leitch
Cape Town International Airport is running low on jet fuel and the expected shipment which was due to arrive on 25 September has yet to arrive. Thanks to bad weather at sea, the ship bringing in the jet fuel consignment has been unable to make its berth.
The resultant shortage has seen a number of international airlines cancel flights, including Unites Airlines, which was left with no choice but to cancel its round-the-world flight leaving on 2 October. The potential pitfalls for tourism could be dire indeed.
Clarence Ford spoke to Guy Leitch of SA Flyer Magazine to get clarity how we found ourselves in this situation in the first place and the potential impact going forward.
The airport has promised us that there will be sufficient fuel from this evening, so that will hopefully put us back in place. The domestic airlines aren't feeling this crisis as badly because they've been able to carry [enough] fuel from Joburg to give them enough to get back.Guy Leitch, Editor SA Flyer Magazine
You can imagine just losing that one flight from United Airlines, direct from New York to Cape Town and all the expenditure that goes with it.Guy Leitch, Editor SA Flyer Magazine
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : Facebook
