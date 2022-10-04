Matric Balls: A scholastic rite of passage or an opportunity to show off wealth?
- Matric balls: a glorified school dance or a celebration of academic commitment?
- Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four, Lisa Joshua Sonn, is concerned they've become exclusionary.
- She tells CapeTalk's Clarence Ford 'it's become proof of means or privilege'.
RELATED: No fees, no dance - Capetonians salute principal who called off matric ball
Matric dance season is upon us and matriculants are gearing up for their big day.
Luxury cars have been booked, thousands spent on dresses and suits, hairdressers and make-up artists have been called in to preen and pamper.
But are some kids (and their parents) going too far?
Should there be a cap on how much students can spend on a matric ball?
News and Views host Clarence Ford and writer and mom-of-four, Lisa Joshua Sonn, debate the pros and cons of matric balls in 2022.
When I was in grade 12 it was just going to be a big party, but now, as a parent, I see it's a rite of passage into young adulthood.Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four
But Sonn says that while she feels matriculants deserve a celebration to mark the end of their school careers, over the years, the matric ball has become quite exclusive and exclusionary.
It's lost its meaning, it now excludes people... it's become proof of means or privilege.Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four
During Matric Ball season, social media is often littered with pictures of young people, dressed up to the nines in costly gowns and tuxedos, arriving at plush venues in top-of-the-range sports cars and SUVs.
It's unrealistic, says Sonn.
My daughter went to two matric balls during COVID. We paid for a dress for her, which she has worn since and she and her boyfriend went in an Uber!Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four
Sonn says the restrictions imposed by COVID showed that over-the-top, extravagant matric dances and expensive venues are not necessary, nor are they affordable for most people.
Most middle-class people can't afford to do matric dances as if they were weddings, concludes Sonn.
RELATED: The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants
More from Lifestyle
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder
SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entrance this week.Read More
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.Read More
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More
Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks?
Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza.Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar'
In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent.Read More
Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio
Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More