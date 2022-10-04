Matric Balls: A scholastic rite of passage or an opportunity to show off wealth?





- Matric balls: a glorified school dance or a celebration of academic commitment?

- Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four, Lisa Joshua Sonn, is concerned they've become exclusionary.

- She tells CapeTalk's Clarence Ford 'it's become proof of means or privilege'.

Matric dance season is upon us and matriculants are gearing up for their big day.

Luxury cars have been booked, thousands spent on dresses and suits, hairdressers and make-up artists have been called in to preen and pamper.

But are some kids (and their parents) going too far?

Should there be a cap on how much students can spend on a matric ball?

News and Views host Clarence Ford and writer and mom-of-four, Lisa Joshua Sonn, debate the pros and cons of matric balls in 2022.

When I was in grade 12 it was just going to be a big party, but now, as a parent, I see it's a rite of passage into young adulthood. Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four

But Sonn says that while she feels matriculants deserve a celebration to mark the end of their school careers, over the years, the matric ball has become quite exclusive and exclusionary.

It's lost its meaning, it now excludes people... it's become proof of means or privilege. Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four

During Matric Ball season, social media is often littered with pictures of young people, dressed up to the nines in costly gowns and tuxedos, arriving at plush venues in top-of-the-range sports cars and SUVs.

It's unrealistic, says Sonn.

My daughter went to two matric balls during COVID. We paid for a dress for her, which she has worn since and she and her boyfriend went in an Uber! Lisa Joshua Sonn, Former EWN Opinion writer and mother-of-four

Sonn says the restrictions imposed by COVID showed that over-the-top, extravagant matric dances and expensive venues are not necessary, nor are they affordable for most people.

Most middle-class people can't afford to do matric dances as if they were weddings, concludes Sonn.

