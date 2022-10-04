Giddy up: Colombian senator saddles up for work
If you're Colombian, don't be surprised to hear the sound of a dog yapping away or see a cat stretched out on the desk inside the seat of power.
The Colombian Congress has given lawmakers the green light to bring their pets to work, a first ever for any parliament in the world.
Senator president Roy Barreras led the way by making the groundbreaking announcement with his dog in his lap.
And one parliamentarian wasn't horsing around when he heard the news.
Senator Alirio Barrera arrived at Congress on the back of his white horse, as a symbolic nod to Colombian herdsmen in the countryside.
One of the MPs showed up to work on a white horse called Pasaporte. He rode through to Bogota and into parliament. I was hoping he brought it in and it sat next to him.Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman
After the Colombian Congress was declare a "pet-friendly" space the senator Alirio Barrera seeks to enter Congress with a horse arguing that it is his pet. pic.twitter.com/8gngV2nSHv— Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) September 28, 2022
It's certainly got the team thinking what pets they would bring to the 'office' if they were politicians.
Given the foul-mouthed antics in South Africa's Parliament, Friedman had a novel idea.
I would bring a parrot. That would be brilliant!Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to more trending stories.
More from World
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska
Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska.Read More
War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin
Russia and NATO have not yet directly clashed amid the invasion of Ukraine. How long will the "peace" last?Read More
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action
Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.Read More
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance
Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance.Read More
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event
King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss.Read More
[WATCH] Elon Musk presents 'dancing' humanoid robot before live audience
The South African-born tech billionaire revealed the latest prototype of Tesla's humanoid robot at an 'AI Day' in Silicon Valley.Read More
[WATCH] Video of 'flying' food delivery service goes viral - but is it for real?
Millions of people have watched the video of a jetpack-powered man delivering take-out to the balcony of a high-rise building in Saudi Arabia.Read More