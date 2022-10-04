Giddy up: Colombian senator saddles up for work





If you're Colombian, don't be surprised to hear the sound of a dog yapping away or see a cat stretched out on the desk inside the seat of power.

The Colombian Congress has given lawmakers the green light to bring their pets to work, a first ever for any parliament in the world.

Senator president Roy Barreras led the way by making the groundbreaking announcement with his dog in his lap.

And one parliamentarian wasn't horsing around when he heard the news.

Senator Alirio Barrera arrived at Congress on the back of his white horse, as a symbolic nod to Colombian herdsmen in the countryside.

One of the MPs showed up to work on a white horse called Pasaporte. He rode through to Bogota and into parliament. I was hoping he brought it in and it sat next to him. Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman

After the Colombian Congress was declare a "pet-friendly" space the senator Alirio Barrera seeks to enter Congress with a horse arguing that it is his pet. pic.twitter.com/8gngV2nSHv — Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) September 28, 2022

It's certainly got the team thinking what pets they would bring to the 'office' if they were politicians.

Given the foul-mouthed antics in South Africa's Parliament, Friedman had a novel idea.

I would bring a parrot. That would be brilliant! Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman

