Giddy up: Colombian senator saddles up for work

4 October 2022 11:59 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Pets
Colombia
Congress
senator

'Barbs Wire' correspondent Barbara Friedman chats about the latest trending stories.

If you're Colombian, don't be surprised to hear the sound of a dog yapping away or see a cat stretched out on the desk inside the seat of power.

The Colombian Congress has given lawmakers the green light to bring their pets to work, a first ever for any parliament in the world.

Senator president Roy Barreras led the way by making the groundbreaking announcement with his dog in his lap.

And one parliamentarian wasn't horsing around when he heard the news.

Senator Alirio Barrera arrived at Congress on the back of his white horse, as a symbolic nod to Colombian herdsmen in the countryside.

One of the MPs showed up to work on a white horse called Pasaporte. He rode through to Bogota and into parliament. I was hoping he brought it in and it sat next to him.

Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman

It's certainly got the team thinking what pets they would bring to the 'office' if they were politicians.

Given the foul-mouthed antics in South Africa's Parliament, Friedman had a novel idea.

I would bring a parrot. That would be brilliant!

Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to more trending stories.




