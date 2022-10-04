How local youth are helping matrics get to their dance with dignity





Kelly Morkel with a happy parent and child at her Matric Ball Thrift Shop. Photo: Facebook/Kelly Morkel

With the ever-increasing cost of living, the financial strain on parents trying to give their children particular wants and needs is enormous.

The financial weight of a matric ball creates added pressure on struggling families.

In the age of social media, where there are huge pressures on youth, sacrificing this rite of passage can be distressing to pupils.

A local community organisation in Kuils River is helping matric students attend their dance with dignity.

Founded by Kelly Morkel, the 'Matric Ball thrift shop' caters for those who don't have the finances to afford their big day.

At the Kuils River Community Church, they run a thrift store where for only R10 you can take your pick from more than 100 different styles and sizes of outfits.

Clarence Ford spoke to Kelly Morkel about what sparked the idea.

We want to encourage outreach beyond the church but within the community. It's all about creating an environment of acceptance amongst the children. We want to make these things accessible to those who can't afford it. We found two things - people that want to contribute and those we cannot afford it. Kelly Morkel, Kuils River youth leader

Morkel said she's been moved by the stories of despair from impoverished single parents or those dependent on social grants.

The initiative has been a huge boost for the self esteem of children, whose dignity has been damaged by the reality of poverty.

We had a girl who had autism and came in a wheelchair. We arranged fitting rooms with mirrors at church. After her mom fitted on the dress for her, she came out with a contagious smile. When she said 'Mama maak my mooi', it was an absolutely beautiful moment. Kelly Morkel, Kuils River youth leader

Morkel and her team have been flooded with requests by donors to contribute to the initiative. The plan now is to have quarterly matric thrift shops, expanded across several areas.

Any extra donations we're receiving are currently being sent to a church in Athlone, for matrics having balls in December. The need is always there, so people are more than welcome to donate. Kelly Morkel, Kuils River youth leader

To find out more, contact Kelly Morkel on 072 137 2334.

