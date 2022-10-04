He, she or they? Virgin Atlantic offers pronoun badges to staff and travellers
- Virgin Atlantic is making pronoun badges available to its staff and passengers. - It's also scrapping its previous gendered uniform policy. - From this week, staff will be allowed to choose which of Virgin's uniforms they want to wear according to how they identify.
Your uniform. Your identity. Your Choice.
That's how the message Virgin Atlantic is trying to promote as it scraps its requirement for its staff to wear gendered uniform options.
According to the airline, the new policy, which comes into effect this week, "champions the individuality of Virgin Atlantic’s people".
This new uniform code allows our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify. It reinforces our commitment to championing the individuality of our people and our customers, creating an environment of conscious inclusion, and enabling people to be their true selves at work and when travelling with us.Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic will offer its people a fluid approach to its red and burgundy uniforms, meaning LGBTQ+ colleagues will be able to choose either the red or the burgundy uniform, depending on which best reflects themselves.Virgin Atlantic
The updates to the uniform rules follow previous changes including scrapping the requirement for female cabin crew to wear make up and allowing visible tattoos for crew members and front line staff.
Jamie Forsstroem, Cabin Crew at Virgin Atlantic commented: “The updated gender identity policy is so important to me. As a non-binary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear.”
The airline is also taking things a step further, by offering optional pronoun badges for staff and those travelling with the airline.
"This move enables everyone to clearly communicate and be addressed by their pronouns. The badges will be available to teams and customers from today and customers simply need to ask for their preferred badge at the check-in desk or in the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse," said the airline in a statement.
In addition to the uniform policy changes, and pronoun badges, mandatory inclusivity training is to be rolled out for staff at all levels across Virgin Atlantic.
RELATED: Why Gender Affirming Speech Therapy is so important - expert
Source : Virgin Atlantic Media Centre
More from Lifestyle
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder
SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entrance this week.Read More
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.Read More
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More
Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks?
Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza.Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar'
In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent.Read More
Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio
Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More