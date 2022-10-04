The politics of insults: How a little shade can unite a society
Lester Kiewit spoke to author and insult expert, Sarah Britten, about how insults can be used as a political expression.
We all love a good drag: it has the power to unite, divide and critique.
In fact, a good insult can be a political expression, particularly through satire.
With satire, we can express sociopolitical frustrations by utilising wit and humor.
This clever form of expression can craft a sense of community in the most divided of societies.
Insults, and cleverness, and wit are a way of resisting oppression and of crafting a sense of community... Insults are, as you said, often a bonding exercise. Often, we, as South Africans, a lot divides us but talk about Eskom, maybe talk about taxis and we're all on the same page.Sarah Britten, author
