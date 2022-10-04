Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
From radio to the kitchen, Lee Downs speaks about his love for all things spicy

4 October 2022 2:05 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Durban curry
Lee Downs
Nice & Spicy

Clarence Ford speaks to Lee Downs, the founder at Nice & Spicy
Lee Down's famous bunny chow Photo: Lee Downs/Facebook
Lee Down's famous bunny chow Photo: Lee Downs/Facebook

After hanging up his microphone 10 years ago, Cape Town radio legend Lee Downs still finds his artistic voice in the kitchen.

For the past decade, Downs has been running Nice & Spicy, a favourite Cape Town eatery situated in Belvedere Rd, Claremont.

His restaurant is known for its Durban-style dishes with spicy notes.

Ford hosted Downs in-studio for Taste Test Tuesday, where he tried some of the former radio jock's famous samoosas and his drool-worthy sugar beans and lamb bunny chow.

I do this because it's something I love...it's a passion. When I cook, it's a whole lot of myself going into the food. It's the way I live my life. I love feeding people and I love being of service to people.

Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy

Downs prides himself on using quality ingredients, cooked well and packaged effectively.

We want people to be satisfied and have a good meal that has great ingredients and great flavour.

Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy

Like many other good cooks, Downs grew up in a family where food brought people together. Every occasion was celebrated with food.

It's the cooking I grew up with...I saw my grandmother cooking. At family events, the aunts were in the kitchen and the uncles were sitting around. All the family just came together and that's where my love from food came from. Not only as sustenance but also as love.

Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy

While bunny chows are the staple food in Durban, it's not that popular in the food vernacular of the Cape.

It's like when Capetonians grab a gatsby, in Durban the bunny chow is everyday takeout.

Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy

Venturing into a food culture primarily centred around Cape malay cooking was a no brainer for Downs.

While Capetonians pride themselves on their beautiful food heritage, Downs believes his style of cooking simply adds to the culinary diversity.

Malay curry is more aromatic whereas Durban curry is full-on spicy with more heat. It's Indian in origin but also anglicised with all the influences that came from Natal.

Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy

Scroll up for the conversation.




