From radio to the kitchen, Lee Downs speaks about his love for all things spicy
After hanging up his microphone 10 years ago, Cape Town radio legend Lee Downs still finds his artistic voice in the kitchen.
For the past decade, Downs has been running Nice & Spicy, a favourite Cape Town eatery situated in Belvedere Rd, Claremont.
His restaurant is known for its Durban-style dishes with spicy notes.
Ford hosted Downs in-studio for Taste Test Tuesday, where he tried some of the former radio jock's famous samoosas and his drool-worthy sugar beans and lamb bunny chow.
I do this because it's something I love...it's a passion. When I cook, it's a whole lot of myself going into the food. It's the way I live my life. I love feeding people and I love being of service to people.Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy
Downs prides himself on using quality ingredients, cooked well and packaged effectively.
We want people to be satisfied and have a good meal that has great ingredients and great flavour.Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy
Like many other good cooks, Downs grew up in a family where food brought people together. Every occasion was celebrated with food.
It's the cooking I grew up with...I saw my grandmother cooking. At family events, the aunts were in the kitchen and the uncles were sitting around. All the family just came together and that's where my love from food came from. Not only as sustenance but also as love.Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy
While bunny chows are the staple food in Durban, it's not that popular in the food vernacular of the Cape.
It's like when Capetonians grab a gatsby, in Durban the bunny chow is everyday takeout.Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy
Venturing into a food culture primarily centred around Cape malay cooking was a no brainer for Downs.
While Capetonians pride themselves on their beautiful food heritage, Downs believes his style of cooking simply adds to the culinary diversity.
Malay curry is more aromatic whereas Durban curry is full-on spicy with more heat. It's Indian in origin but also anglicised with all the influences that came from Natal.Lee Downs, founder at Nice & Spicy
Scroll up for the conversation.
More from Lifestyle
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder
SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entrance this week.Read More
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.Read More
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More
Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks?
Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza.Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar'
In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent.Read More
Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio
Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More