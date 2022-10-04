SA actors exploited and underpaid, says chair of the SA Guild of Actors
- Last month veteran South African actor Vusi Thanda went public about his financial struggles and asked his fans for help
- The sitcom star shared his Capitec bank details in a video shared on social media and subsequently received over R100k from generous fans
- The video shone a light on the plight facing many actors in South Africa
Remember this video, posted by TV actor Vusi Thanda last month, in which he appealed to members of the public for financial assistance to help him pay his rent?
The 71-year-old eMzini Wezinsizwa star went public with his financial woes in September, pleading with his fans to help him and sharing his banking details.
The Sowetan later confirmed that Thanda had received donations from good samaritans, totaling R100,000.
But the candid, and heartbreaking video laid bare the plight of many actors in South Africa, who struggle to make ends meet.
But why are so many of the country's talented performers suffering financially?
The answer is simple, says actor and chair of the SA Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain who spoke to CapeTalk's Clarence Ford on Tuesday.
Actors have to work from job to job. There is no protection under any labour law.Jack Devnarain , actor/chair - SA Guild of Actors
Actors are paid a call fee, they are not paid a salary, because actors are not employees.Jack Devnarain , actor/chair - SA Guild of Actors
Devnarain said because actors don't sign an employment contract with an employer, they are not protected under labour laws.
It's this, he explained, that is the foundation of the issues and grievances that actors have around pay and working conditions.
We don't get protection under the Labour Relations Act which allows [us] to create a union.Jack Devnarain , actor/chair - SA Guild of Actors
It doesn't allow us as freelancers to establish a union or participate in a union, to become members of a union or to participate in collective bargaining.Jack Devnarain , actor/chair - SA Guild of Actors
Devnarain said the exploitative nature of the industry means that actors are often given no room to negotiate a contract, and are told: "take it or leave it".
The reason we are in this position is because all the creative advantages lie with broadcasters.Jack Devnarain , actor/chair - SA Guild of Actors
