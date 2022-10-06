Fugitive abalone poacher handed 7 year suspended sentence
*Shahabaz Mohamed was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, suspended for five years
*He had previously fled the country after a warrant was issued for his arrest
*On Monday he handed himself into police
Five years ago following a tip-off, police uncovered a stash of illegal abalone in Panorama with an estimated street value of R4 million.
The haul was found at the premises of then 34-year-old Shahabaz Mohamed.
The abalone was confiscated and Mohamed was subsequently arrested and charged in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act.
It was later discovered that the accused had fled South Africa after he failed to appear in court in 2018 and a warrant of arrest was issued.
On Monday, Mohamed handed himself in to police.
In court, he was found guilty on three counts for contravening of the Marine Living Resources Act and sentenced to five years imprisonment. He also received a two year sentence for possession of abalone without a permit, and six months for failure to comply with the conditions of his bail. The sentences have been suspended for five years.
RELATED: Kleinmond abalone poachers admit it is a crime but they have no other income
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
