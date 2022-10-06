Fugitive abalone poacher handed 7 year suspended sentence

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Travel: Red Cederberg gourmet getaways
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Justin Bonello - Cook, filmmaker, urban farmer, entrepreneur and Founder and CEO at Neighbourhood Farm
Justin Bonello
Today at 14:35
Rotary Club of Claremont presents its annual Papa Paul's Halloween Party fundraiser
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Monique Stuart-Fox
Today at 14:50
Music with Me-Ko
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Me-Ko (Music)
Today at 15:20
The Google Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 16:05
Seeking Cape Town Power Heroes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
The ANC Electoral Conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 16:33
Shoprite Energy Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanjeev Raghubir - Sustainability Manager at Shoprite
Today at 17:05
Transnet and Satawu strike developments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amanda Tshemese - Satawu Spokesperson at Satawu
Today at 17:20
Russia Ukraine War Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Ledwidge
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists? Last week, drunk driving arrests doubled from the previous week, and this week the trend continued. 11 October 2022 9:55 AM
Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life Lester Kiewit speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the death of a girl in a drunken driving accident. 11 October 2022 7:55 AM
What's at play ahead of the by-elections? Political parties are bringing out their big guns to lobby support from communities, ahead of crucial by-elections this week. 11 October 2022 7:09 AM
DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Alan Winde, has confirmed he plans to table a no-confidence vote in Speaker Masizole Mnqasela. 10 October 2022 8:11 AM
'We can't allow this' - animal welfare excluded from Lottery funding It simply is not good enough to abandon the animal welfare sector altogether says CoCT's JP Smith. 8 October 2022 4:14 PM
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 12:24 PM
'Ports strike worse for SA than load shedding' Workers are threatening to incapacitate Transnet, which would spell doom for South Africa's ailing economy. 11 October 2022 10:02 AM
Cape fruit and wine exports at major risk if port strike continues Lester Kiewit speaks to Mireille Wenger, provincial MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities about the current strike at ports. 11 October 2022 9:03 AM
Why the rental market is strengthening Property expert Roger Lotz said that consumers were opting for rental since buying a house is more expensive. 11 October 2022 6:44 AM
Mental health support in the palm of your hands Despite more conversations around the importance of mental health, accessing support remains a barrier in society. 11 October 2022 9:34 AM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding. 10 October 2022 2:40 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 8:01 AM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 2:48 PM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David's TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City's favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers' Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack. 11 October 2022 8:09 AM
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea 'a symbol of seizure of Crimea'- Expert Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine's recent attack on Russia's bridge to Cr... 11 October 2022 4:49 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 11:11 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 8:39 PM
Fugitive abalone poacher handed 7 year suspended sentence

6 October 2022 7:25 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Abalone
Abalone bust
4 arrested in R4 million abalone bust

Shahabaz Mohamed handed himself over to the police on Monday morning after previously fleeing the country.
Hawks detectives arrested two men in connection with a R3 million abalone bust after conducting a search and seizure operation in Edgemead on 5 August 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Hawks detectives arrested two men in connection with a R3 million abalone bust after conducting a search and seizure operation in Edgemead on 5 August 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

*Shahabaz Mohamed was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, suspended for five years

*He had previously fled the country after a warrant was issued for his arrest

*On Monday he handed himself into police

Five years ago following a tip-off, police uncovered a stash of illegal abalone in Panorama with an estimated street value of R4 million.

The haul was found at the premises of then 34-year-old Shahabaz Mohamed.

The abalone was confiscated and Mohamed was subsequently arrested and charged in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act.

It was later discovered that the accused had fled South Africa after he failed to appear in court in 2018 and a warrant of arrest was issued.

On Monday, Mohamed handed himself in to police.

In court, he was found guilty on three counts for contravening of the Marine Living Resources Act and sentenced to five years imprisonment. He also received a two year sentence for possession of abalone without a permit, and six months for failure to comply with the conditions of his bail. The sentences have been suspended for five years.

RELATED: Kleinmond abalone poachers admit it is a crime but they have no other income




Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?

11 October 2022 9:55 AM

Last week, drunk driving arrests doubled from the previous week, and this week the trend continued.

A vehicle collision in Bonteheuwel claimed the life of a pedestrian. The driver was allegedly speeding and driving under the influence. Picture: Angus McKenzie/Facebook

Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life

11 October 2022 7:55 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the death of a girl in a drunken driving accident.

Residents queue to cast their votes in the local government elections in Thembalethu, George on 1 November 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

What's at play ahead of the by-elections?

11 October 2022 7:09 AM

Political parties are bringing out their big guns to lobby support from communities, ahead of crucial by-elections this week.

Image: © Hajrudin Hodzic/ 123rf.com

Electricity metre tampering costing Eskom and municipalities dearly

11 October 2022 6:04 AM

Eskom and municipalities are losing billions of rand because of criminal tampering with electricity metres.

The University of Cape Town's Faculty of Law building. Picture: facebook.com/UCTLaw

What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic

10 October 2022 2:40 PM

Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. © pavel1964/123rf.com

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'

10 October 2022 12:26 PM

Sunday's marathon will be the first time that the race is evaluated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Muizenberg Bridge: City of Cape Town

Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge going hungry thanks to 3D laser detector

10 October 2022 10:43 AM

Built in 1882, 'Bridget' or 'Biddy', as the bridge is affectionately known, even has its own Facebook page.

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car

10 October 2022 10:20 AM

The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.

[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party

10 October 2022 10:18 AM

'They're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip though,' says Capetonian Paul Hansen.

Screengrab from video of Blackheath/Kuils River kidnapping posted by Yusuf Abramjee. Picture: @Abramjee/Twitter

Collusion and corruption behind increase in kidnappings: Crime-fighting activist

10 October 2022 9:36 AM

A crime-fighting activist says communities and members of the criminal justice system are complicit in kidnappings.

