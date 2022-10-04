[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Tim Zunckel, creative consultant at Mediaheads 360, talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
- Toyota SA's talking dog has made his reappearance in a show of positivity after the devastation wreaked by this year's floods in KwaZulu-Natal
- The TV campaign launched just weeks after the carmaker announced its Durban plant is back up and running
Buddy's back!
Toyota's new campaign brings back an old favourite - its talking hound.
The reappearance of Buddy the Boxer follows this year's floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which did huge damage to the Toyota SA Motors’ (TSAM) plant in Durban.
The TV ad launched within weeks of the resumption of operations at Toyota's Prospecton Plant.
It's the pick for this week's advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.
It was raining cats & dogs out there but guess who was with us through the storm? Buddy! He's been gone for some time but South Africa's favourite pooch is back in action & ready to bring the paw-sitivity back to Mzansi. Who's excited to see this face again? pic.twitter.com/5CczKalHLV' @ToyotaSA (@ToyotaSA) August 26, 2022
The Toyota ad put a smile on his face and made him feel good says Tim Zunckel, creative consultant at Mediaheads 360.
What I love about this advert is that it celebrates the overwhelming positive and often tongue-in-cheek attitude of South Africans in times of adversity.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
Zunckel also cites the "South Africannes" of the Buddy ad which contains references we can all relate to.
At one point Buddy says 'Hi Ace!', so not only is there a little bit of topical news going on in there; everyone who's in the South Africa motoring environment understands the HiAce.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
Watch Buddy in action in the video below:
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation (Toyota discussion at 3:50)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3SrRoS5C6o
More from Business
SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.Read More
How SMEs can thrive during loadshedding with Old Mutual
An Old Mutual exec highlights how SMEs can optimize their business operations despite loadshedding - with SMEgo.Read More
Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills
Don't be surprised to find you can't get a plastic bag when you visit your nearest Woolworths this week.Read More
Second-hand luxury goods market booming in SA
In July this year, a second-hand Hermes Birkin bag sold for R280,000 just eight minutes after being listed online.Read More
Seeking Cape Town's Power Heroes: help to save energy and get rewarded
The City of Cape Town is looking for 'Power Heroes' - it's issued a tender for companies to recruit members of the public to help save energy.Read More
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.Read More
More from Lifestyle
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic
Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
SA marks Garden Day, celebrating the achievements of gardeners
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to this year's ambassadors Geronimo de Klerk and Siyabonga Stengana about Garden Day.Read More
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder
SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entrance this week.Read More
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.Read More
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More
More from Opinion
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?
An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing it.Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More