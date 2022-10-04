Auto group Motus invest R3.6 billion in UK aftermarket parts business
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Osman Arbee, CEO of Motus, on The Money Show.
- Automotive group Motus has announced the acquisition of aftermarket parts business Motor Parts Direct in the UK
- Motus CEO Osman Arbee explains the reasons for the R3.6 billion investment on The Money Show
Automotive group Motus has announced the acquisition of aftermarket parts business Motor Parts Direct in the UK.
It's an investment of R3.6 billion.
The retail motor group says the acquisition was funded using available cash and banking facilities.
It is to aligned to Motus’ international growth strategy for its aftermarket parts business and will reduce the Group’s dependency on vehicle sales, says a company statement.
RELATED: New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
In South Africa, Motus is well-known for selling new and used vehicles, and also deals in car parts.
CEO Osman Arbee expands on the breadth of the Group's business abroad in conversation with Motheo Khoaripe.
We have 334 dealerships in South Africa. We have 120 dealerships in the UK and 36 in Australia.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
In addition, we still have the aftermarket parts business in South Africa... and in the UK we own FAI as well, which is a wholesaler of aftermarket parts, and when an opportunity came to grow that business we were very keen...Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
The UK has about 35 million cars in the carpark. If you take out 20% of those cars that are under warranty, there will be about 25 million that need aftermarket parts like air filters, oil filters, brake pads and so on...Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
Arbee says this is a fantastic market in the UK which Motus can service, also taking into account the the 3.5 million cars sold there per year.
It will take time for electric vehicle sales to pick up, he adds.
And when the electric vehicles are brought in, which will be slowly, obviously they need parts as well. They need brake pads, sensors... We believe that market will give us great opportunity to expand outside the motorcar vehicle sale.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
