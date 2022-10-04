Eastern Cape is the heart of South Africa, says historian
Pippa Hudson spoke to historian, author and speaker Dr Dean Allen on the travel and history novels he has written about the province.
He is an Englishman who has found his home in South Africa and has been living here for almost 20 years.
Frontierland, is Allen’s most recent exploration of the Eastern Cape and the cultures that shaped it.
He feels that the beautiful province is an often-neglected tourist destination as the big cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg pull most of the interest.
For me the Eastern Cape had everything, it had the beautiful coastline, but it had the anterior the frontier walls, it had everything that ticked the boxes for me.Dr Dean Allen, Historian, author and speaker
His work as a historian is to give hope through his engagements with the people he meets.
I just feel the Eastern Cape, all people within the Eastern Cape need a greater voice because we tend to concentrate certainly in Johannesburg… Cape Town, but dear old Port Elizabeth, East London as you know they are fantastic, fantastic communities - the more people experience it the better.Dr Dean Allen, Historian, author and speaker
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69647850_beach-at-tsitsikamma-national-park.html
