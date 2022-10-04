WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
Messaging application, WhatsApp said it was beta testing a number of new feature for its service including its privacy settings.
The application lets users send text messages, make voice and video calls and other features. It is popular among friends and family wanting to stay in touch.
There are two more 🆕 privacy features rolling out soon:' WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 10, 2022
1️⃣ Online presence puts you in control of who can and can't see when you're online.
2️⃣ Screenshot blocking for view once means your photos and videos will be protected from screenshots.
There will be three major changes on the app, the first one being the ability to choose which of your contacts will be able to see if you are online.
WhatsApp also announced that it may give users the ability to exit groups silently with only the group admin being notified.
The third feature which is still in testing, according to Ladbible, will allow for users to implement screenshot blocking on view-one messages.
News of the possibility of this feature was met with mixed feelings.
WhatsApp is working on screenshot blocking on Android beta!' WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 18, 2022
Thanks to a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, WhatsApp will block any attempt to take screenshots to view once images and videos!https://t.co/bGsezTfXoZ
The view-once feature allows the user to upload images and videos that can only be viewed once by the receiver, after which point, the media will disappear automatically after the recipient has seen.
With the proposed changes, Whatsapp could introduce a feature that will make sure that the sender's view-once media cannot be taken a screenshot of, even when opened.
📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.3: what's new?' WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 3, 2022
WhatsApp is releasing screenshot and screen recording blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers!https://t.co/KJC3jRTlXf pic.twitter.com/9uxPzfTdc6
It has not yet been announced when the WhatsApp features will be available in South Africa.
This article first appeared on EWN : WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified
More from Lifestyle
SA marks Garden Day, celebrating the achievements of gardeners
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to this year's ambassadors Geronimo de Klerk and Siyabonga Stengana about Garden Day.Read More
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder
SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entrance this week.Read More
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.Read More
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More
Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks?
Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza.Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar'
In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent.Read More
Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio
Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
More from Local
The story behind the 'Samurai Sword Killer' explored in new book
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to creator and writer of the True Crime South Africa podcast Nicole Engelbrecht.Read More
Brace for Stage 2 loadshedding on Monday
After a loadshedding-free weekend, the power utility announced on Sunday power cuts would be back on Monday.Read More
Rewriting the Cape Flats narrative
After a forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Flats Book Festival is back this year.Read More
Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills
Don't be surprised to find you can't get a plastic bag when you visit your nearest Woolworths this week.Read More
Second-hand luxury goods market booming in SA
In July this year, a second-hand Hermes Birkin bag sold for R280,000 just eight minutes after being listed online.Read More
'We can't allow this' - animal welfare excluded from Lottery funding
It simply is not good enough to abandon the animal welfare sector altogether says CoCT's JP Smith.Read More
Seeking Cape Town's Power Heroes: help to save energy and get rewarded
The City of Cape Town is looking for 'Power Heroes' - it's issued a tender for companies to recruit members of the public to help save energy.Read More
Public and personal barriers to healthy eating, but it's possible - expert
Sunday marks the beginning of National Nutrition Week and the focus this year is on barriers to healthy eating.Read More