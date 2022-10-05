Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
How can you make your CV stand out?

5 October 2022
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
Unemployment
Microsoft
job hunting
CV writing skills
Canva

Common misconceptions are that CVs need to be bland and only contain your work history, but recruiters say different.

Ray White speaks to career branding specialist, Vanessa Raath, on CV content and submission.

Recruiters believe CVs should be multidimensional and reveal different facets about an individual.

A lot of people think it's about putting [on your CV] what you studied, what your subjects were. As recruiters, we want to see what societies did you belong to. Did you hit up the debating team, were you a prefect? It's all about finding out more about the person.

Vanessa Raath, Career Branding Specialist

Rath added that there are two recommended ways to compile a CV. Job applicants should either use Microsoft or Cava templates.

These do not only make your CV stand out because it's different from the typical bland, black and white CV, but they also give it a great look and feel.

However, colours should be complementary as a CV is still a professional document and information still remains key.

You want to say exactly why you feel the role is good for you, why you have the right experience, and why you are best equipped to perform well in this role, which is already in the CV, so do not put a cover letter in your CV.

Vanessa Raath, Career Branding Specialist

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : How can you make your CV stand out?




