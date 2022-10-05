SATAWU: Proposed Transnet wage increase is insulting
Africa Melane spoke to head of communications at the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), Amanda Tshemese, about the process of wage negotiations and the planned strike.
-
The unions have rejected the initial offer of a 1.5% increase.
-
Tshemese said the offer they received from Transnet was insulting.
The United National Transport Union (UNTU) and SATAWU have been in wage negotiations with Transnet since May this year but have been unable to reach consensus.
The unions were demanding a salary increase of 13.5%, but later lowered this to 12%. Transnet countered with a 1.5% increase.
Tshemese said they asked for a certificate of dispute to be issued so they could embark on a protected strike.
Transnet has put forward a new offer of 4%, but Tshemese said while they still have to canvass their members, it is still below inflation and does not change their plan to down tools on Monday.
We do not want to go on strike but if the employer keeps on insulting us then we have no choice… If there is anything that we can do to prevent the strike, we would do that.Amanda Tshemese, Head of Communications at SATAWU
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : SATAWU: Proposed Transnet wage increase is insulting
Source : GCIS
More from Local
What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic
Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.Read More
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'
Sunday's marathon will be the first time that the race is evaluated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.Read More
Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge going hungry thanks to 3D laser detector
Built in 1882, 'Bridget' or 'Biddy', as the bridge is affectionately known, even has its own Facebook page.Read More
There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.Read More
[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party
'They're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip though,' says Capetonian Paul Hansen.Read More
Collusion and corruption behind increase in kidnappings: Crime-fighting activist
A crime-fighting activist says communities and members of the criminal justice system are complicit in kidnappings.Read More
Will sending drug addicts to a farm for six months help rehabilitate them?
Drug rehab experts have identified several cracks in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's plan for the province's drug addicts.Read More
Will SA's cannabis bill expunge the criminal records for possession?
United States (US) President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted of small quantities of cannabis possession on a federal level.Read More
How SMEs can thrive during loadshedding with Old Mutual
An Old Mutual exec highlights how SMEs can optimize their business operations despite loadshedding - with SMEgo.Read More