Holy Smoke! Health department makes it harder for smokers to light up





Africa Melane spoke to Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, deputy director of National Council Against Smoking, to reflect on the new Tobacco Control Bill.

Health Department has formally tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in Parliament

The bill aims to ban smoking in public places, increase package warnings, stop point of sale advertising and regulate e-cigarettes

The National Council Against Smoking says the bill empowers the non-smoker

© rattanakun/123rf.com

The relative freedoms smokers in South Africa were used to may be a thing of the past.

The Department of Health is set to tighten up its existing smoking laws with a raft of new measures that will make it more difficult for smokers to take a puff.

The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill has now been tabled in Parliament for consideration.

While the new bill is likely to get stiff opposition from tobacco companies, the National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) wants to see the Tobacco Control Bill passed in Parliament without further delay.

The bill in its current form consists of a comprehensive set of measures. With tobacco control, not only one measure can ever succeed in achieving the health outcomes. It's about putting in place tactics to close the loopholes in which the tobacco industry can continue to market. Their main objective is to make more profit but this conflicts with the promotion of tobacco from a health side. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy Director - National Council Against Smoking

The bill essentially aims to empower the non-smoker. It introduces 100% smoking-free public indoor spaces. It means you will no long be able to light up with a glass of wine at a restaurant or bar.

In vehicles, adults cannot smoke around non-smokers.

Sometimes places have smoking sections. But what we've found is that you cannot stop smoke from going from the smoking section to the non-smoking section Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy Director - National Council Against Smoking

We always get a lot of complaints from people that stay in apartments and multi-unit residences complaining that their neighbours are smoking and it affects their right to the enjoy the space. This bill says that a smoker should not unreasonably interfere with the rights of the non-smoker. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy Director - National Council Against Smoking

The electronic form of smoking, e-cigarettes and vaping, could also face some tough new regulations.

Vaping has soared in popularity in recent years, with less control measures on the sale of electronic devices.

With electronic cigarettes, as in the case of conventional cigarettes, only plain packaging will be allowed and must have clear health warnings.

In addition, the minister has the power to prohibit "any substance or ingredient that creates a specified colour, characterised flavour, smell, or effect on the consumer".

This could result in several vaping products being banned.

With e-cigarettes, we see they contain heavy metals in the aerosol that people exhale when they use them. They also have cancer causing chemicals. It's the right of every non-smoker to be provided with an environment not harmful to their health and this bill empowers those people. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy Director - National Council Against Smoking

Scroll up for the interview.