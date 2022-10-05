'It was a weekend of mass murder': Vrygrond ward councilor
Lester Kiewit speaks to Makhosandile Tumana, Vrygrond Taxi Association chairperson, and Mandy Marr, ward 45 councillor, about the recent spate of killings in Vrygrond,
At least seven people died within the space of 48 hours in a series of shootings between members of a local gang and taxi drivers.
Vrygrond Taxi Association chairperson, Makhosandile Tumana, said the latest round of violence was sparked by the killing of two members of the Junky Funky gang on Friday night.
At 4am on Saturday morning, a taxi driver was shot dead in his vehicle.
In the afternoon, another two people were shot dead.
Normally, we know the violence is between taxi associations. We were not aware of any problems.Makhosandile Tumana, Chairperson - Vrygrond Taxi Association
We are working as normal and have a good relationship with the other taxi associations around us.Makhosandile Tumana, Chairperson - Vrygrond Taxi Association
Ward 45 councillor, Mandy Marr, confirmed that the shootings were between members of the Junky Funky Kids and taxi drivers.
Vrygrond is relatively peaceful. What happened is surprising and bizarre. It was a weekend of mass murder with people absolutely terrified and not wanting to leave their houses.Mandy Marr, Ward 45 councillor
The reason why we don't see much violence in Vrygrond is because we only have the one gang. We dont generally have gang warfare.Mandy Marr, Ward 45 councillor
Marr said she has asked SAPS and other law enforcement officials to maintain a visible presence in the area.
I think the situation will calm down now as a ceasefire has been declared.Mandy Marr, Ward 45 councillor
Scroll up for the interviews.
