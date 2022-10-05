A different point of view with Anneke Burns





Anneke Burns is a former political communicator and a self-described ex-liberal turned conservative.

A long time friend and colleague of Lester's, the pair have often found themselves on opposite sides of issues. As a one time communications manager for the Democratic Alliance, you would think Anneke's perspective is pretty obvious.

But in recent years she's 'stopped drinking the kool-aid' and now her views, whether its political or social, skew more to the conservative side of things.

Having constantly challenged each other in person, Lester's invited Anneke to be a regular on Good Morning Cape Town to present a new perspective on what's happening in the world.

So Welcome to a Different Point of View, which will air every Wednesday.

This week, the pair dig into the news of a KZN mother who abandoned her baby and, spurred on by Africa Oil Week, talk about the transition from fossil fuel to sustainable green energy and who will pay the price.

I guess as a as I grew older, my values started to change. And I just don't hear a credible conservative voice in South Africa, even though I do think that there's a large chunk of us in the population. Anneke Burns, Guest on Good Morning Cape Town

