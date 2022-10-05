Satsa: Murder of German tourist will negatively affect SA
-
The murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga has made global news headlines
-
The incident has sparked concern in the tourism sector, struggling after COVID-19 pandemic
-
SATSA says it's increasing security near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga
The murder of a German tourist in South Africa will tarnish the country's image as a premier travel destination at a time when the country is recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
That's according to the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, following news of the murder of a German tourist.
The man was shot through his car window during an attempted hijacking near Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Monday.
It's believed Joerg Schnarr, his wife and another couple were in their vehicle near the Numbi gate entrance to the Kruger National Park when they were accosted by a group of armed men.
The attack has been condemned by tourism authorities.
The murder made news headlines in German media, stoking fears among people who have booked holidays to South Africa.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Oupa Pilane, the co chair of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, on the impact of crime on the local tourism sector.
More needs to be done by us in the private sector and government. This will have a negative image on the country, especially on that source market which is one of our biggest.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Marketing South Africa as a tourist destination is no easy feat as the country is plagued by high levels of crime and violence.
We have to convince them [tourism bodies/companies] of the high number of tourists that come into the country, versus those that have had bad experiences. And the numbers [of those who are victims of crime] are extremely low.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
You can experience crime anywhere in the country but that doesn't justify that anyone should be subjected to violent crimes.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Pilane said he's concerned that the German government will issue a travel alert which will have a detrimental impact on inbound tourism.
We want to assure people that we're putting in place measures, especially where the incident happened. In the last few weeks, we've deployed private security vehicles and now we're deploying cameras to keep an eye on that road.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
We met with the provincial commissioner yesterday and he assured us he will put a mobile police presence at the gate. It's a very important artery of Mpumalanga into the Kruger National Park. So we're doing everything to ensure tourists are being kept safe when they visit South Africa.Oupa Pilane, Co-Chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic
Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.Read More
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'
Sunday's marathon will be the first time that the race is evaluated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.Read More
Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge going hungry thanks to 3D laser detector
Built in 1882, 'Bridget' or 'Biddy', as the bridge is affectionately known, even has its own Facebook page.Read More
There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.Read More
[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party
'They're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip though,' says Capetonian Paul Hansen.Read More
Collusion and corruption behind increase in kidnappings: Crime-fighting activist
A crime-fighting activist says communities and members of the criminal justice system are complicit in kidnappings.Read More
Will sending drug addicts to a farm for six months help rehabilitate them?
Drug rehab experts have identified several cracks in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's plan for the province's drug addicts.Read More
Will SA's cannabis bill expunge the criminal records for possession?
United States (US) President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted of small quantities of cannabis possession on a federal level.Read More
How SMEs can thrive during loadshedding with Old Mutual
An Old Mutual exec highlights how SMEs can optimize their business operations despite loadshedding - with SMEgo.Read More