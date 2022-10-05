Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure?
Lester Kiewet spoke to chief executive officer at SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport - Khalid Galant, performance psychologist and former athlete - Kirsten van Heerden, former England Lions, Leicester and Newcastle rugby player - Tim Stimpson about the pressure professional athletes face.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated stress and pressure for many people.
In the aftermath there have been higher levels of substance use in athletes.
According to Galant, following the pandemic they have seen higher levels of recreational or non-performance enhancing drug usage among athletes, particularly binge drinking.
We have alerted the sports governing bodies that we are noticing this trend and they should consider forms of intervention and assistance to the athletes.Khalid Galant, CEO at SA Institute for Drug Free Sport
Van Heerden said that a potential cause of this is high levels of mental health issues and pressure that athletes are experiencing.
She said the lockdown period was extremely challenging for athletes, as it was for everyone, and the effects of that are being seen now.
As a former professional rugby player, Stimpson recalled experiencing an intense pressure to perform at 100% all the time.
A player will always put his own health and safety last. It is the culture.Tim Stimpson, former England Lions, Leicester and Newcastle rugby player
He said that there needs to be a change in expectations to protect the players and help them manage the external and internal pressure, so they do not turn to damaging coping measures.
