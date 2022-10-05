Should we refuse to do business with the fossil fuel industry?





© anankkml/123rf.com

We've known for years that the use of fossil fuels isn't the most sustainable way to satiate our energy needs.

It may be the most entrenched and widely used, but there are alternatives.

Many would argue that implementing these alternatives has moved at a snail's pace.

Shifting away from fossil fuels is a monumental task and was largely left to government and other regulators to do.

But other industries can help to kickstart the process.

The Clean Creatives campaign is an initiative that advocates for public relations and advertising agencies to decline work from the fossil fuel industry.

The campaign, in a nutshell, is calling on advertising firms, marketing agencies, PR companies and production houses to turn down all work from petroleum companies. In other words, don't accept contracts from Shell, Total, ExxonMobil, etc.

Going further, the campaign is asking client side industries not to work with PR companies that have these kind of companies on their books.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Stephen Horn, country director for Clean Creatives, to get a sense of how this initiative works and how they believe they can effect real change.

We are trying to make the case that these agencies need to stop doing the bidding of [oil] companies. Stephen Horn, Country Director - Clean Creatives

I think since the 1950s, their own scientists started realising that burning fossil fuels heats the planet. And it's going to cause dangerous, very dangerous climate change. And I mean, we're already seeing the effects of that. Stephen Horn, Country Director - Clean Creatives

