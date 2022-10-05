Streaming issues? Report here
Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

5 October 2022 1:40 PM
by Ayesha Yon
Tags:
An Hour With

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.

South African singer, actress and director, Stephanie Baartman is ready to take over our playlist this Sunday for another edition of 'An Hour With'

#AnHourWith Stephanie Baartman on CapeTalk.
#AnHourWith Stephanie Baartman on CapeTalk.

Tune in for awesome tracks from Bette Midler, Bobby McFerrin and Whitney Houston

Listen across Cape Town on 567 AM, DStv Channel 885, the CapeTalk app, or on www.capetalk.co.za.




