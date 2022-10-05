Why the Western Cape topped the list of reported corporal punishment cases in SA





Clarence Ford speaks to the South African Council of Educators' (SACE) - George Morasiu and the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa's (NAPTOSA) - David Millar about the Western Cape topping the list of reported cases of corporal punishment in the country.

This is in accordance with the Section 26 of the South African Council for Educators (SACE) Act - an act that requires provincial departments to report cases where an educator was found guilty and given a sanction.

Once the case is finalised by the employer, it is reported to SACE to check if the educator is fit to continue teaching.

Though the list casts some shame onto the province, Morasiu says this could be due to the efficacy of the Western Cape Department of Education.

He says that the province is the most prompt with reporting its cases.

The Western Cape reports promptly. They report almost all of their cases, I would like to believe, and promptly, on time. So, as soon as they are done with their cases, they refer them to us, whereas some of the provinces are extremely sluggish, in that regard. So, it makes Western Cape look like the offenders, yet, they are highly compliant with the requirements of the SACE Act. George Morasiu - SACE

Millar says that context is also important when looking at the report's results.

I don't wanna sound like a league table because we can't say we're the leading province. We can say that we have a Director of Employee Relations in this province... I know that they work very efficiently So, are other provinces reporting it? We certainly are. David Millar - NAPTOSA

