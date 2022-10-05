What 'greenwashing' means for brands
Is sustainable fashion really sustainable or just another marketing tactic?
This question has been thrown into the spotlight as Swedish fashion brand, H&M, finds itself at the centre of a "greenwashing" controversy.
The global fashion giant is facing a lawsuit in the New York federal court over alleged false advertising regarding the sustainability of its products.
"Greenwashing" is when a company or brand uses marketing to mislead consumers to believe their products are eco-friendly, sustainable or socially responsible, when in fact it is not.
Clarence Ford spoke to Dr Stephan Helary, founder and conservationist at Terres d'Afrique to understand more.
Climate change is the big driver in the consumer chain. People are realising that the climate crisis we are facing is crucial and the consumer wants to do their bit, not just by recycling, but also choosing brands that are responsible and provide a greener, eco-friendly alternative.Dr Stephan Helary, Founder and Conservationist - Terres d'Afrique
Many companies are trying to jump on the band wagon and are making these false claims that make the consumer believe they are addressing sustainability when they aren't. Sometimes they don't care and just want the money from the consumer and others want to ensure they are part of this new market.Dr Stephan Helary, Founder and Conservationist - Terres d'Afrique
The eco-sustainability trend has become prevalent in every aspect of consumer culture, including fashion, beauty, decor and food.
Helary said the real danger of greenwashing is that the money from consumers supporting these brands are not benefitting the sustainability chain.
The consumer is losing its faith in green eco-friendly brands and this can damage other brands that are actually doing the right thing . We might end up with consumers who think these brands are all a bunch of liars.Dr Stephan Helary, Founder and Conservationist - Terres d'Afrique
The H&M case shows that consumers are now holding brands accountable.
The consumer is much better informed. The Gen-X and Millennial consumer is very concerned about climate change and this will force brands to be accountable. We will see a lot more of this happening.Dr Stephan Helary, Founder and Conservationist - Terres d'Afrique
