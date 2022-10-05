'We have a govt to hold to account': Wynberg 7 open up on apartheid-era arrests
In late 1985, a group of seven high school students were arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the infamous Pollsmoor Prison. The charge was one of public violence. During their trial they became known as the Wynberg 7.
The kids were participants in a student protest that started at Wynberg High School. Police forces were able to disperse the protest and while making their way home, the Wynberg 7, along with a number of other student protesters, were approached and then surrounded by a large contingent of police. In the ensuing confusion, one of the seven threw a petrol bomb and the situation deteriorated.
In the chaos, many of the kids sought refuge in a nearby house, but the police followed and raided the home, placing 10 of them under arrest, but only seven were ultimately charged, five boys and two girls: The Wynberg 7.
In the intervening years, their story of the apartheid government arresting and incarcerating children has gone mostly untold and when aired, it's been mostly muddled. Clarence Ford invited the Wynberg 7 to CapeTalk to tell the story of that day themselves.
We have a government to hold to account. We have things that we still need to achieve. And stories like like ours, which isn't told, leads one to believe that there was only one liberator.Julian Stubbs
I think one of the biggest problems we have is that political education was not instilled at a school level post-democracy and because of that, we found that the students didn't know who the true activist was. They were just told Nelson Mandela freed them.Igshaan Amlay
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : CapeTalk
More from Local
What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic
Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.Read More
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'
Sunday's marathon will be the first time that the race is evaluated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.Read More
Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge going hungry thanks to 3D laser detector
Built in 1882, 'Bridget' or 'Biddy', as the bridge is affectionately known, even has its own Facebook page.Read More
There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.Read More
[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party
'They're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip though,' says Capetonian Paul Hansen.Read More
Collusion and corruption behind increase in kidnappings: Crime-fighting activist
A crime-fighting activist says communities and members of the criminal justice system are complicit in kidnappings.Read More
Will sending drug addicts to a farm for six months help rehabilitate them?
Drug rehab experts have identified several cracks in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's plan for the province's drug addicts.Read More
Will SA's cannabis bill expunge the criminal records for possession?
United States (US) President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted of small quantities of cannabis possession on a federal level.Read More
How SMEs can thrive during loadshedding with Old Mutual
An Old Mutual exec highlights how SMEs can optimize their business operations despite loadshedding - with SMEgo.Read More