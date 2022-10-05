'We have a govt to hold to account': Wynberg 7 open up on apartheid-era arrests





Igshaan Amlay, Rabia Damon and Julian Stubbs of the Wynberg 7 in studio with Clarence Ford. Picture: CapeTalk

In late 1985, a group of seven high school students were arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the infamous Pollsmoor Prison. The charge was one of public violence. During their trial they became known as the Wynberg 7.

The kids were participants in a student protest that started at Wynberg High School. Police forces were able to disperse the protest and while making their way home, the Wynberg 7, along with a number of other student protesters, were approached and then surrounded by a large contingent of police. In the ensuing confusion, one of the seven threw a petrol bomb and the situation deteriorated.

In the chaos, many of the kids sought refuge in a nearby house, but the police followed and raided the home, placing 10 of them under arrest, but only seven were ultimately charged, five boys and two girls: The Wynberg 7.

In the intervening years, their story of the apartheid government arresting and incarcerating children has gone mostly untold and when aired, it's been mostly muddled. Clarence Ford invited the Wynberg 7 to CapeTalk to tell the story of that day themselves.

We have a government to hold to account. We have things that we still need to achieve. And stories like like ours, which isn't told, leads one to believe that there was only one liberator. Julian Stubbs

I think one of the biggest problems we have is that political education was not instilled at a school level post-democracy and because of that, we found that the students didn't know who the true activist was. They were just told Nelson Mandela freed them. Igshaan Amlay

