Ratepayers call for Wynberg development to consider residents over developers





The buzzing Wynberg taxi rank. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN.

With its beautiful vineyards, lush greens and architecture, the southern suburb of Wynberg has a significant place in Cape Town history, dating back to the 18th century.

In the 21st century, Wynberg had a vibrant CBD and became an important transport node for access to all parts of the city.

However, a large part of the area has become congested and run down over the past twenty years.

But a new urbanisation project is on the cards to spruce up the historical area.

The development of Wynberg has been a flagged a high priority on the City of Cape Town's draft integrated district spatial development frameworks (DSDFs).

It will see the suburb undergo a rapid and dramatic densification process.

The deadline for public participation in formulating a blueprint proposal closed back in August, but concern remains over what the area will look like.

We haven't yet received feedback on the proposals but we're optimistic that there are public participation processes and that we can come to a happy medium. Philippa Duncan, Spokesperson - Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association

Wynberg is the perfect midway spot for the MyCiti rollout and bringing people to transport. So we're looking forward to what the MyCiti will mean for Wynberg in terms of improving the taxi congestion in the area. Philippa Duncan, Spokesperson - Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association

Intensification and densification forms part of an urban development framework that will see the area being built up.

Historically, Wynberg residents have small erfs and ratepayers have raised the alarm on the scale of new developments.

The disgruntlement of residents is that houses are being bought by developers and the consultation process between residents in those spaces and the City has broken down. The developers are taking advantage of the fact that building inspectors don't have the muscle to enforce things. Developers will build a 20 metre building on someone's boundary wall. Philippa Duncan, Spokesperson - Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association

Duncan said the area faced immense challenges after it was rezoned in 2012 without proper consultation.

From an initial GR1 zone for single storey buildings, the area has been rezoned as GR4, which means buildings up to 25 metres can be constructed.

For an area like Wynberg with such a rich history, this is incredibly concerning for us. While I have a neighbour who has to get permission from the City if she wants to paint her house, developers are riding roughshod over Heritage Western Cape and doing whatever they want. Philippa Duncan, Spokesperson - Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association

Scroll up for the interview.