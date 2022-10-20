Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'





© pressmaster/123rf.com

Beckett says 'burnout' is currently one of the biggest challenges that businesses and individuals face today.

Beckett describes burnout as a state of ongoing exposure to stressful work environments which can result in the loss of personal identity.

World Health Organisation studies show that 75% - 80% of people are in one of the stages of burnout.

People are exhausted mentally, physically, and spiritually and it is time for us to admit this. It is time for us to talk about it. It is time for us to look after ourselves better. Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA

Stages and signs of burnout:

1. The compulsion to prove yourself:

In this first stage, many people tend to feel the need to constantly prove themselves in the workplace.

2. Working harder and longer hours:

In this next stage, in order to 'prove themselves' people start to feel the need to work longer hours to show they can be productive.

3. Neglecting your needs:

Beckett says, in this stage working longer hours results in people neglecting their health.

The deeper the stages go, the more you need help — the more difficult it becomes for you to help yourself. Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA

4. The displacement of conflict:

At this stage, you may start to realise that you are missing out on other important things in your life outside of work but you are struggling to prioritise , says Beckett.

5. Revision of values:

Beckett argues that in this stage you spend time trying to review your values and you start to realise you need to find a better work-life balance.

Burnout is not a thing that happens at once, burnout happens progressively over time. Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA

6. Denial of emerging problems:

In this stage, most people tend to be in denial about what they are going through, he notes.

7. Withdrawal Mode:

You withdraw completely from your work and from your friends and the result is you end up doing less and less, Beckett added.

8. Odd behaviour changes:

Beckett says at this stage most people's behaviour starts to change and they start doing things out of their character.

9. Depersonalisation stage:

You start devaluing the people who love and care for you in both your personal and work life.

It's time for businesses to start creating an environment where burnout is unlikely to occur. Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA

Beckett says people tend to through most of these stages before they feel the full burnout.

Full burnout can lead to depression. Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA

