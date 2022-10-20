Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Beckett says 'burnout' is currently one of the biggest challenges that businesses and individuals face today.
Beckett describes burnout as a state of ongoing exposure to stressful work environments which can result in the loss of personal identity.
World Health Organisation studies show that 75% - 80% of people are in one of the stages of burnout.
People are exhausted mentally, physically, and spiritually and it is time for us to admit this. It is time for us to talk about it. It is time for us to look after ourselves better.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
Stages and signs of burnout:
1. The compulsion to prove yourself:
In this first stage, many people tend to feel the need to constantly prove themselves in the workplace.
2. Working harder and longer hours:
In this next stage, in order to 'prove themselves' people start to feel the need to work longer hours to show they can be productive.
3. Neglecting your needs:
Beckett says, in this stage working longer hours results in people neglecting their health.
The deeper the stages go, the more you need help — the more difficult it becomes for you to help yourself.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
4. The displacement of conflict:
At this stage, you may start to realise that you are missing out on other important things in your life outside of work but you are struggling to prioritise , says Beckett.
5. Revision of values:
Beckett argues that in this stage you spend time trying to review your values and you start to realise you need to find a better work-life balance.
Burnout is not a thing that happens at once, burnout happens progressively over time.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
6. Denial of emerging problems:
In this stage, most people tend to be in denial about what they are going through, he notes.
7. Withdrawal Mode:
You withdraw completely from your work and from your friends and the result is you end up doing less and less, Beckett added.
8. Odd behaviour changes:
Beckett says at this stage most people's behaviour starts to change and they start doing things out of their character.
9. Depersonalisation stage:
You start devaluing the people who love and care for you in both your personal and work life.
It's time for businesses to start creating an environment where burnout is unlikely to occur.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
Beckett says people tend to through most of these stages before they feel the full burnout.
Full burnout can lead to depression.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
Scroll up to the audio to hear more about the conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that'
Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying.Read More
Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents
Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the classroom.Read More
Why are long car journeys so 'boring' to children?
Dr. Ruth Ogden joins John Maytham to talk about why long car journeys can be so excruciating for your kids.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Coconut Kelz creator among Africans to benefit from R100k Spotify podcast fund
The podcast creator behind the satirical 'Kelz' is among 13 African beneficiaries who'll benefit from the Africa Podcast Fund.Read More
Should Cape Town encourage 'semigration' despite its own challenges?
On 23 October, the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies hosted a 'Move Down to Cape Town Expo' but should this be encouraged?Read More
Global outage hits WhatsApp
Popular message service WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage, with local users and others from India reporting that they're unable to send or receive messages.Read More
Fitness 101: How to perfect the plank
Summer is right around the corner and if you are training to get that summer strength, the perfect plank could be just what you need.Read More
Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash
The late Leslie Jordan was many things to many people: a comedian, a character actor, an amateur musician, an Instagram sensation, and a gay icon.Read More