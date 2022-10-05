Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?
This week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" with Mediaheads 360's Tim Zunckel on The Money Show.
- A cryptocurrency platform's billboard with the face of Siya Kolisi is the pick for this week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show
- It's part of Luno's crypto educational campaign, which launched with a tongue in cheek advert showing the Bok skipper taking strain with his personal trainer
This week Tim Zunckel (creative consultant at Mediaheads 360) "zeroes" in on cryptocurrency platform Luno for its billboard featuring the face of Siya Kolisi.
Luno's teamed up with the Springbok skipper to launch a crypto educational campaign, which kicked off with a tongue in cheek advert.
However, if you don't know the background or what Luno actually does, the billboard falls flat Zunckel feels.
When he first saw this piece of advertising with Kolisi's face and Luno branding "it made absolutely no sense to me".
Maybe I haven't seen the total complexity of the campaign, and I don't understand it. It was only after I'd gone and had a look for it on the internet that I realised Siya Kolisi is the face of Luno.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
I just thought that's a big piece of advertising space that's been wasted on me.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
There is also a very fine line to tread using an influencer or sporting celebrity in the cryptocurrency space Zunckel says.
I'm relatively astute; I don't completely have my head wrapped around crypto, and if I was going to be taking any advice and parting with hard-earned money to get into the crypto space I'm not sure if I'd be taking advice from the Springbok rugby captain.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
