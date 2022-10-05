'We are fighting for that gold': Dancer seeks help to represent SA in Portugal





Clarence Ford spoke to Born Spartans dancer Darryl Rodgers and his mother Enid Rodgers about the potential to represent South Africa at the Portugal Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022.

Rodgers needs R15,000 to help represent South Africa at the Portugal Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022 .

The group has received provincial and national colours.

FILE: Dancers from born spartan dance arena. Picture: @born_spartan_dance_arena/Instagram

Twenty-three-year-old Rodgers has been dancing for 16 years.

After winning the competition his group was given the opportunity to compete in Portugal, but Rodgers and his family are struggling with the funds to make the journey.

He is supported entirely by his mother and while they have gathered some money, they require R15,000 more to take the trip on 24 October.

Rodgers said should they make it to Portugal, they hope for victory.

To offer your support contact him on 072 117 8754.

We are definitely fighting for that gold. Darryl Rodgers, Born Spartans dancer

Listen to the audio above for more.