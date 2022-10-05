'We are fighting for that gold': Dancer seeks help to represent SA in Portugal
Clarence Ford spoke to Born Spartans dancer Darryl Rodgers and his mother Enid Rodgers about the potential to represent South Africa at the Portugal Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022.
-
Rodgers needs R15,000 to help represent South Africa at the Portugal Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022.
-
The group has received provincial and national colours.
Twenty-three-year-old Rodgers has been dancing for 16 years.
After winning the competition his group was given the opportunity to compete in Portugal, but Rodgers and his family are struggling with the funds to make the journey.
He is supported entirely by his mother and while they have gathered some money, they require R15,000 more to take the trip on 24 October.
Rodgers said should they make it to Portugal, they hope for victory.
To offer your support contact him on 072 117 8754.
We are definitely fighting for that gold.Darryl Rodgers, Born Spartans dancer
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic
Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
SA marks Garden Day, celebrating the achievements of gardeners
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to this year's ambassadors Geronimo de Klerk and Siyabonga Stengana about Garden Day.Read More
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder
SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entrance this week.Read More
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.Read More
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More